‘BJP conspiring to topple Delhi govt through President’s Rule', alleges Atishi

Delhi finance minister Atishi on Tuesday accused the Bharatiya Janata Party of conspiring to topple the Arvind Kejriwal-led government by imposing President's Rule through the "back door." Delhi finance minister Atishi during her press conference in New Delhi, India, on Sunday, September 8, 2024. ( HT Photo / Hindustan Times)(Hindustan Times)

Her statement comes a day after the President's secretariat forwarded a memorandum from Delhi BJP MLAs to the Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) for "proper attention," where they claimed Delhi was facing a constitutional crisis.

BJP will get reduced to zero: Atishi

Atishi said that if the BJP topples the AAP government, the people of Delhi would give a strong reply by electing AAP to win all 70 seats in the upcoming Assembly elections, reducing the BJP to zero seats.

"BJP has a history of toppling democratically elected governments across the country through its "Operation Lotus," referencing similar situations in Maharashtra, Karnataka, and Manipur," Atishi said.

AAP govt violating constitution: BJP's Gupta

Delhi's Leader of Opposition Vijender Gupta on Monday asked the Kejriwal government to respond to the constitutional issues raised in the memorandum, accusing AAP of misleading the public and playing the "victim card."

The BJP's memorandum, submitted to President Droupadi Murmu on August 30, called for the dismissal of the AAP government over alleged violations of the Constitution.

Gupta accused the Kejriwal government of failing to form the Sixth Delhi Finance Commission, leading to a "chaotic financial situation" in the Municipal Corporation of Delhi. He also claimed that no assembly sessions have been held in the last five months and alleged that 11 CAG reports were being withheld by Minister Atishi, violating constitutional norms.

"For the past five months, no files have been signed and no cabinet meetings have been held," he claimed.

Gupta claimed that Kejriwal, who is currently in judicial custody over the excise policy case, is attempting to run the government from prison.

Saurabh Bharadwaj, another senior AAP leader, echoed Atishi’s remarks. "They (BJP) have their own President, MHA, LG and the delegation. If they decide, it (President's Rule) will happen. They all are one," Bharadwaj alleged.

Gupta countered that the AAP government has repeatedly violated constitutional norms and therefore has no right to stay in power. He said this is why the BJP has demanded its dismissal.

(Inputs from PTI)