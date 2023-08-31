‘Ghamandiya Gathbandhan’: BJP’s Sambit Patra slams INDIA bloc Mumbai meet

As the opposition leaders arrive in Mumbai on Thursday for the third meeting of the Indian National Developmental Inclusive Alliance (INDIA), the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) called the opposition bloc an “alliance full of selfishness and compulsion”. BJP national spokesperson Sambit Patr (Twitter/@sambitswaraj)

BJP national spokesperson Sambit Patra slammed the opposition bloc’s meeting in Mumbai, saying that the INDIA alliance is only for pretending unity and they will end up fighting badly with each other during elections.

Addressing the press conference, Patra said, “Today, the GM [Ghamandiya Meeting] is being held in Mumbai. Constituting such alliances is not something new; these people used to make such alliances even before 2014. They make alliances, pretend unity, and then end up fighting badly with each other during elections. This Ghamandiya Gathbandhan is another such move…”

He added, “They have an alliance full of selfishness, it is an alliance of compulsion. CMP...Common Minimum Program is their main agenda. Their aim is to work with the minimum programme and earn maximum profit.”

He further said that the aim of the ongoing meeting of the ‘Ghamandiya Gathbandhan’ in Mumbai is nothing but to discuss about the ways to ensure the ‘bright future’ for their kids. CMP means Common Maximum Parivarvaad!, said Patra.

The BJP spokesperson alleged that the “Ghamandiya Alliance” is meeting to overthrow and attack the development works that the BJP government has been running for nine years.

Patra further alleged that the parties in the Opposition alliance are responsible for corruption cases worth Rs.20 lakh crore in the country over the years.

These are the same parties with different names before 2014, he said.

“We all have seen how many fights used to take place between all of them. Today the alliance has been re-formed under the name of Ghamandiya and there is an attempt to launch it again,” Patra added.

The BJP leader also drew a parallel with the recent Moon mission, comparing the ruling government with ‘Chandrayaan-3’, whose rover “is already working on development…whereas, the Congress party’s missile will not take off as it does not have fuel.”

“If you are targeting to launch your ‘missile’ through constituting this Ghamandiya Gathbandhan, then you’re very much wrong in your analysis. Your missile can not be launched as it doesn’t have fuel,” he said.

The two-day meeting of 28-non BJP parties is being held to set the agency for the 2024 Lok Sabha elections to defeat the BJP-led central government.