BJP declares three more candidates for Jharkhand assembly elections

The 81-member Jharkhand assembly will go to polls in five phases between November 30 and December 20. The votes will be counted on December 23.

india Updated: Nov 16, 2019 13:01 IST
Asian News International
Asian News International
New Delhi
BJP released the fourth list of three candidates for the second phase of the ensuing Jharkhand Assembly elections.
BJP released the fourth list of three candidates for the second phase of the ensuing Jharkhand Assembly elections.(Nitin Kanotra / Hindustan Times)
         

The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) on Saturday released the fourth list of three candidates for the second phase of the ensuing Jharkhand Assembly elections.

The party has fielded Mochiram Bauri from Jugsalai, Sudhir Sundi from Jaganathpur and Reeta Devi Munda from Tamar Assembly constituency, respectively.

The tenure for the Jharkhand assembly will end on January 5. This will be the fourth assembly election in Jharkhand since the state was carved out of Bihar in 2000.

