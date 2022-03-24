BJP delegation meets Rajnath and Scindia over Pune airport

A delegation of Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leaders on Thursday met with Union minister Rajnath Singh and civil aviation minister Jyotiraditya Scindia to discuss issues related to the Pune airport, its expansion and the proposed new civilian airport for Pune at Purandar.

Rajnath Singh assured the delegation that a separate meeting will be called soon on the expansion of Lohegaon airport and for the one proposed at Purandar, said former mayor Murlidhar Mohol.

Apart from Mohol, Rajya Sabha (RS) members Prakash Javadekar and Vinay Sahasrabuddhe; Shivajinagar legislator Siddharth Shirole; Pune BJP head Jagdish Mulik; and BJP Pune general secretary Rajesh Pande were also part of the delegation.

“The delegation wanted to amplify the civic demand for an international airport in the city with assurance of support for a world-class airport. We also conveyed as to how the Maharashtra state government’s indecision and political considerations have caused harm to Punekars, needlessly delaying the new airport planned by the central government. The current airport also needs to be upgraded to save Punekars from an irresponsible state government,” said Sahasrabuddhe.

MLA Mulik said, “During the discussion, three important points were raised. The first was extension of the Lohegaon airport runway and the overall airport upgrade. Also to start work on the proposed new airport at Purandar by clearing pending permissions and most importantly to name the existing Lohegaon airport after sant Tukaram Maharaj. The discussions were positive.”

The delegation handed over a formal document on behalf of Punekars containing all details, constraints and possible solutions for the expansion of the current airport at Lohegaon.

The earlier BJP government helmed by Devendra Fadnavis had identified land for the airport at Purandar with the defence and civil aviation ministry also giving approvals. However, the Uddhav Thackeray government changed the site to a nearby location for which the defence ministry has revoked permission.