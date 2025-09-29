BJP demands Shiv Sena to redirect funds from Dussehra rally to Maharashtra flood victims

Maharashtra BJP's chief spokesperson Keshav Upadhye on Monday demanded that Shiv Sena (UBT) chief Uddhav Thackeray cancel his party's annual Dussehra rally and utilise the expenditure for flood relief in Marathwada. Holding the Dussehra rally is a long-standing tradition for Thackeray and the Shiv Sena. (PTI)

When Thackeray was the state's chief minister, he "failed to act and remained at home", Upadhye alleged, adding that this is the time to "atone".

Several parts of Maharashtra, including the Marathwada region, have been battered by heavy rains, causing floods and widespread damage.

Holding the Dussehra rally is a long-standing tradition for Thackeray and the Sena. This year, he is also slated to address the rally at the Shivaji Park in Mumbai on the occasion of Dussehra on October 2.

"Marathwada is reeling under severe floods, with people losing everything. Thackeray has already toured five districts for three hours and expressed anguish at the pain and suffering of the affected. Now is the time for action. He should cancel the Dussehra rally and spend that amount for flood victims. That would give meaning to his expressions of sympathy," Upadhye said in a post on X.

The BJP leader charged that when in power, Thackeray had "failed to act and remained at home".

"This is the time to atone. Cancelling the rally and diverting the funds will show genuine concern for the people," he added.

Also read: Maharashtra rain havoc: 10 dead in 24 hours, over 11,800 people evacuated; Mumbai sees intense showers | Updates

Upadhye also criticised the content of Thackeray's annual rally, saying that in the past, under Shiv Sena founder Bal Thackeray, the event was known for its ideological direction.

"Now, it has been reduced to repeating the same script of calling others traitors and alleging that his party was stolen. Why should ordinary workers be burdened with lakhs of rupees for such theatrics, when the same lament continues daily in (Sena-UBT mouthpiece) 'Saamana'," he remarked.

Thackeray recently visited flood-affected areas in five districts of Marathwada, where he met the affected people and heard their grievances.