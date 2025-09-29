Maharashtra rain havoc: 10 dead in 24 hours, over 11,800 people evacuated; Mumbai sees intense showers | Updates

At least ten people died in rain-related incidents across Maharashtra in the past 24 hours, while more than 11,800 individuals were rescued from different parts of the state, with Mumbai witnessing heavy rainfall since Saturday, PTI reported on Sunday, citing officials. Officials said 16 NDRF teams are deployed in Maharashtra, with two more on standby in Pune. (PTI file)

The state disaster management department and other authorities said four deaths were reported in Nashik district – three of them in a house collapse – while Dharashiv and Ahilyanagar each recorded two deaths, and one fatality was reported in both Jalna and Yavatmal.

Marathwada, among the hardest-hit regions, saw rising inflows into the Jayakwadi dam on the Godavari river, leading authorities to open all its gates. Around 7,000 people were evacuated from Paithan in Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar amid flood concerns. The Harsul circle in the district registered 196 mm of rainfall in the last 24 hours.

Several other districts in Marathwada, including Beed, Nanded, and Parbhani, also experienced heavy downpours. Officials confirmed that 16 NDRF teams are deployed across Maharashtra, with two additional teams kept on standby at the Pune headquarters. Chief minister Devendra Fadnavis has reviewed the rainfall situation and relief measures in eight districts of Marathwada and Solapur, instructing authorities to step up efforts on the ground.

Rain situation in Mumbai

Mumbai has been experiencing heavy showers since Saturday night. On Sunday, the city and its suburbs were hit by intermittent downpours, with some localities recording over 50 mm of rainfall between 8 am and 1 pm, according to the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC).

The intensity of the rain eased in the afternoon.

Road and rail services, however, remained largely unaffected, with smooth flow of traffic reported at major underpasses and junctions such as Hindmata, Gandhi Market, Chunabhatti, Malad, Dahisar, and Mankhurd. Between 8 am and 1 pm on Sunday, the city registered an average of 47.47 mm rainfall, while the western suburbs received 53.61 mm and the eastern suburbs 37.92 mm.

Neighbouring Thane and Palghar districts also witnessed heavy rainfall over the past 24 hours. In Bhiwandi taluka of Thane, 262 people from 71 families were rescued, officials told PTI.

Rescue operations

Heavy showers continued in parts of Beed, Nanded, and Parbhani districts. In Beed, the National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) rescued 12 people stranded at the Sangvi temple in Aashti, while around 970 residents within the limits of Nanded Municipal Corporation were shifted to safer locations.

The Godavari river in Nanded district was reported to be flowing at nearly 354 metres. “The intensity of rainfall in Dharashiv eased from last night, so our focus has now shifted to providing assistance to the affected families. However, with the continued release of 75,500 cusecs from the Sina Kolegaon dam, low-lying areas in Paranda were flooded. We have, however, evacuated 3,615 people to safety,” a senior district official told PTI.

Excess rainfall recorded across 6 districts in Maharashtra

Excessive rainfall was reported in 189 revenue circles across six districts of Marathwada, a region usually known for drought, which includes Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar, Dharashiv, Jalna, Beed, Latur, Nanded, Hingoli, and Parbhani.

At 10.30 pm, the discharge from the Jayakwadi dam in Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar rose to 2.92 lakh cusecs (cubic feet per second), while inflows into the reservoir – the largest in Marathwada – exceeded 3 lakh cusecs, officials said.

In Nashik, the Godavari river crossed the warning level following heavy rainfall, submerging some temples in the Ramkund area along its banks. Authorities confirmed that 21 people were rescued from inundated parts of the city.

The meteorological department has issued a ‘red alert’, warning of heavy to very heavy showers with strong winds in the district on Sunday and Monday, with more heavy rain forecast for Tuesday.

Meanwhile, Solapur in western Maharashtra has also received heavy downpours, leading to crop damage.

IMD predicts rain till Oct 4

September 29: Moderate to heavy rain or thundershowers are very likely at most locations in the districts of North Konkan, according to IMD's precition. Light to moderate rain or thundershowers are expected at many places across Marathwada, as well as in most districts of South Konkan–Goa and Madhya Maharashtra.

September 30: Light to moderate rain or thundershowers are very likely at a few places in Marathwada. Most districts of Konkan–Goa and South Madhya Maharashtra are likely to receive light to moderate showers, while many districts in North Madhya Maharashtra may also experience rainfall.

October 1: A few areas in Marathwada are expected to receive light to moderate rain or thundershowers. Most districts in Konkan–Goa are likely to see similar rainfall, with many parts of Madhya Maharashtra also affected.

October 2: Light to moderate rain or thundershowers are forecast at several places in Marathwada. Most districts in Konkan–Goa and many in South Madhya Maharashtra are expected to receive rainfall, along with a few districts in North Madhya Maharashtra.

October 3: Moderate rainfall is predicted in many parts of Marathwada. Light to moderate showers are likely across most districts in Konkan–Goa, at many places in South Madhya Maharashtra, and in a few parts of North Madhya Maharashtra.

October 4: Moderate rainfall is likely in several districts of Marathwada and a few districts of North Madhya Maharashtra. Light to moderate showers are also expected in most parts of Konkan–Goa and in many districts of South Madhya Maharashtra.