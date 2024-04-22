 BJP expels Eshwarappa for six years for ‘embarrassing party’ | Latest News India - Hindustan Times
Monday, Apr 22, 2024
BJP expels Eshwarappa for six years for ‘embarrassing party’

ByHT News Desk
Apr 22, 2024 08:44 PM IST

The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) on Monday expelled senior leader KS Eshwarappa for six years for “embarrassing” the party by deciding to contest as an independent from Shivamogga constituency in Karnataka.

This is a developing story. Stay tuned for updates.

    HT News Desk

    Follow the latest breaking news and developments from India and around the world with Hindustan Times' newsdesk. From politics and policies to the economy and the environment, from local issues to national events and global affairs, we've got you covered.

