BJP expels Eshwarappa for six years for ‘embarrassing party’
Apr 22, 2024 08:44 PM IST
The Bharatiya Janata Party on Monday expelled senior leader KS Eshwarappa for six years
The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) on Monday expelled senior leader KS Eshwarappa for six years for “embarrassing” the party by deciding to contest as an independent from Shivamogga constituency in Karnataka.
This is a developing story. Stay tuned for updates.
