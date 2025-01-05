BJP functionary shoots self dead in MP's Datia

A functionary of the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) allegedly died by suicide by shooting himself with a licensed weapon in Madhya Pradesh's Datia city on Sunday, police said. The deceased, Jitendra Mevafarosh, was the general secretary of the BJP's district unit.(Pixabay/Representative)

Mevafarosh returned from a temple and allegedly shot himself in the head with his licensed gun around 10 am, Kotwali police station in-charge Dhirendra Mishra said.

He said a family member has claimed that Mevafarosh was under pressure from some persons over money transactions, and they were also pressuring him to sell his house,

The official said further investigation is underway to ascertain the exact cause for the extreme step.