e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Oct 08, 2020-Thursday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select Country
Select city
Metro cities -

Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities -

Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / India News / BJP govt to stay for 30-35 yrs if Vivekananda’s pictures hung at homes: Tripura CM

BJP govt to stay for 30-35 yrs if Vivekananda’s pictures hung at homes: Tripura CM

Biplab Kumar Deb also asked the activists of Mahila Morcha of the BJP to distribute pictures of Swami Vivekananda to every household in the state.

india Updated: Oct 08, 2020 15:05 IST
Priyanka Deb Barman | Edited by Abhinav Sahay
Priyanka Deb Barman | Edited by Abhinav Sahay
Hindustan Times, Agartala
Tripura chief minister Biplab Kumar Deb addressed the members of Mahila Morcha, the women wing of the BJP.
Tripura chief minister Biplab Kumar Deb addressed the members of Mahila Morcha, the women wing of the BJP. (PTI Photo/File/Representative)
         

Tripura chief minister Biplab Kumar Deb said that the BJP-led government in state would remain in power for another 30-35 years if at least 80% houses in the state hung pictures of Swami Vivekananda along with his messages at their doors.

He urged members of the Mahila Morcha, the women wing of the ruling BJP, to distribute pictures of Swami Vivekananda to every household in the state and ensure that they are put up at their doors.

“I have personally seen, even in my village, that the communist leaders have pictures of Jyoti Basu, Joseph Stalin, Mao Zedong in their drawing rooms. Their pictures were hung at the doors where we hang pictures of our gods. Did we hang pictures of Swami Vivekananda in our houses in the past two and a half years? Our party will keep our ideologies and sanskars (values) – If 80 percent of Tripura houses hang pictures of Swami Vivekananda, then this government will remain for another 30-35 years,” Deb said this at a programme of Mahila Morcha organised at state BJP headquarters in Agartala on Wednesday.

“Swami Vivekananda said one should talk less, keep silence and concentrate on work. Our energy gets wasted if we talk too much. So, we should not waste our energy,” said Deb.

Earlier in August, Deb had distributed books on Swami Vivekananda to Covid-19 patients with a stated intent to keep them “mentally strong and motivated”.

Also Read: Tripura BJP’s ally to hold strike for separate statehood demand

Later during the function, the chief minister said the BJP-IPFT government had hiked the amount given under different social pensions, salaries of government employees, monthly allowances of village panchayat pradhans and their deputies, introduced e-public distribution system, Ayushman Tripura health scheme, increased allocation of funds for MLA fund relief scheme etc.

Also Read: Police use tear gas, lathi charge protesters at BJP youth wing’s Nabanna Chalo rally in Kolkata

Deb also asked the women wing activists to learn about all initiatives taken by the central and state governments including for women empowerment along with details of their implementation.

“There is a difference between taking an initiative and its implementation. Former Prime Minister Rajiv Gandhi took the initiative of introducing three-tier panchayat system, but the results started coming during ex-Prime Minister Atal Behari Vajpayee’s tenure. And after Narendra Modiji came to power, he decided to give a fund of Rs 80 lakh directly to the village panchayats to strengthen them. So, Modiji implemented Gandhiji’s Gram Swaraj,” he said.

tags
top news
PM Modi assures Abdullah Abdullah of India’s support for Afghan peace process
PM Modi assures Abdullah Abdullah of India’s support for Afghan peace process
PLA at its doors, India looks at new security rule to punch Chinese firms
PLA at its doors, India looks at new security rule to punch Chinese firms
Freedom of speech is most abused, says SC on ‘fake news’ on Tablighi Jamaat
Freedom of speech is most abused, says SC on ‘fake news’ on Tablighi Jamaat
PM Modi to hand over Aadhaar-like cards for properties mapped by drones
PM Modi to hand over Aadhaar-like cards for properties mapped by drones
Police use tear gas, lathi charge protesters at BJP youth wing’s Nabanna Chalo rally in Kolkata
Police use tear gas, lathi charge protesters at BJP youth wing’s Nabanna Chalo rally in Kolkata
Be happy, wrote ex-CBI chief Ashwani Kumar before death by suicide
Be happy, wrote ex-CBI chief Ashwani Kumar before death by suicide
Hostage diplomacy: Canada asks NATO to track China moves in South China Sea
Hostage diplomacy: Canada asks NATO to track China moves in South China Sea
Hathras Case: Dalit Perspective with Suraj Yengde | On The Record
Hathras Case: Dalit Perspective with Suraj Yengde | On The Record
trending topics
Covid-19 Live UpdatesIndia Covid 19 TallyBihar Assembly Election 2020Bigg Boss 14Rhea ChakrabortyHappy birthday Gauri KhanIAF day 2020

don't miss

latest news

India news

ht epaper

Sign In to continue reading

Sign In