‘BJP has created a Chakravyuha’: Rahul Gandhi lashes out at govt in Lok Sabha

New Delhi: Leader of the Opposition Rahul Gandhi said on Monday that the BJP government has created a Chakravyuha (a trap) with the concentration of financial power, institutions such as CBI, ED and Income Tax and with political executives and large business groups, and claimed that the Union Budget for FY24-25 has “strengthened” this framework instead of providing relief to the people. Leader of Opposition in Lok Sabha Rahul Gandhi speaks in the Lower House of Parliament on Monday. (Sansad TV)

An aggressive Gandhi said that the middle class has abandoned the BJP after the Budget “stabbed them” by doing away with the indexation benefit for capital gains tax on real estate transactions and hiking the capital gains tax on equities. He also highlighted paper leaks (of tests for various admission exams) as one of the biggest problems in the country and pitched for caste census in a speech during which he had frequent run-in with the Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla and members of the treasury benches.

Upping the ante on his pet issue of low representation of people from SCs, STs, and OBCs in the higher bureaucracy, Gandhi tried to show a photo of the Halwa ceremony—a traditional ceremony marking the preparations of the budget documents— in the finance ministry and claimed, “In the country, there are 73% Dalit, Adivasi and OBCs. And they are the main strength of India. and the truth is they do not get enough space in business and in the government. I saw a picture of the Budget halwa. I could not see a single SC, ST or OBC officer. What is happening? Desh ka halwa baant raha hai but there is no SC, ST, OBC. I know 20 officers were behind the preparation of the Budget including one each from the minority (community) and OBC. But when they distributed the halwa of India, the two officers were not shown in the photo.”

The Speaker advised Gandhi to follow the rules of the House (which prohibit props such as pictures).

Gandhi also commented on the Agniveer scheme for recruitment of people into the armed forces.

“For the first time, jawans of Indian army have been put in a Chakravyuha and it is called the Agniveer! You call yourself patriots but you don’t give pension for Agniveer,” Gandhi said. Defence minister Rajnath Singh said at the end of Gandhi’s speech that he wants to table all information related to the Agniveer scheme, accusing Gandhi of spreading misinformation.

Opposition parties have targeted the government over the scheme which recruits personnel for four-year stints in the services, with 25% of them being retained after that. It is believed that the Bharatiya Janata Party’s sub-par performance in this summer’s Lok Sabha elections in some states was partly caused by angst over the scheme. It is believed that the government is considering tweaking the scheme.

Speaking on the debate on the General Budget, Gandhi claimed that Chakravyuha—as mentioned in the Mahabharata—is also called as PadmaVyuha (Padma stands for Lotus, which is also the BJP’s election symbol) and said, “In the 21st century, another PadmaVyuha has been formed and there are six people in this , including Prime Minister Narendra Modi and (home minister) Amit Shah. Gandhi also named four others but the Speaker didn’t allow him to take the names of those not in the House.

“This chakravyuha has three forces: The idea that two people should be allowed to own all Indian wealth, which is coming from concentration of financial power. The second element is the institutions.. the agencies such as CBI, ED, IT and the third is political executives,” Gandhi said.

“What I have seen is that the budget strengthened this framework of big business, political monopoly and the agencies or the deep state. The result has been that those who give employment to millions—the MSMEs—they were attacked by Notebandi (deomnetisation), GST and tax terrorism. You haven’t done anything to stop this tax terrorism.”

In his second major speech in the 18th Lok Sabha, the Leader of the Opposition claimed that the internship programme—which Congress leaders have said was borrowed from the proposed Apprenticeship law in the party’s manifesto--“is a joke” and said, “because you have destroyed the MSME sector, the people of India can’t get jobs. In Budget you spoke about internship. It might be a joke as 99% of the youth won’t benefit from it.”

Gandhi also spoke about the allocation to education in the budget, 2.5%, and claimed this was the lowest in 20 years. He said a big problem in education was paper leaks and said that over the past 10 years, there have been 70 major leaks. The finance minister has “not said a word on paper leak” in the budget, he said.

The Congress lawmaker from Raebareli said that the INDIA bloc of opposition parties expected the budget to make an announcement on the legal guarantee of support prices for crops, or MSPs. “We felt, if the government made a provision of MSP, the farmers could have come out of Chakravyuha. I want to assure that INDIA group will give legal guarantee for MSPs,” Gandhi said.

The LoP of the Lok Sabha also claimed that middle class had traditionally supported the PM but “in this budget, you stabbed the middle class both in the back and on the chest by removing the indexation (benefit for real estate) and hiking the capital gains tax. Middle class is going to leave you. Wherever you get chance, you create Chakravyuhas. And we break it. Our government had given MGNREGA and loan waiver to allow famers come out of Chakravyuhas.”

Gandhi also targeted two large business houses and said, “these two people control India’s infrastructure. They have airport, telecom, ports and now they are going to the railways. They have the monopoly.” After the Speaker’s admonishment on taking names, he got into a debate with the presiding officer on how the two conglomerates could be referred to.

The LoP claimed that the INDIA alliance has “demolished” the PM’s confidence .

“You create Chakravyuha, but you don’t understand Hindu religion,” Gandhi said.