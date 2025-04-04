Menu Explore
‘BJP has no moral right to speak for Muslims,’ says NC MP on Waqf Bill

PTI |
Apr 04, 2025 09:13 PM IST

He expressed concerns over minority interests being marginalized and stated he was not allowed to speak on the bill in Parliament.

National Conference Lok Sabha MP Aga Syed Ruhullah Mehdi on Friday said the BJP has no moral or political right to speak for Muslims, and by passing the Waqf Bill, the RSS-BJP regime has reaffirmed its "anti-Muslim, anti-minority intent".

Aga Syed Ruhullah Mehdi, a National Conference Lok Sabha MP, stated on Friday that the RSS-BJP government has reiterated its "anti-Muslim, anti-minority intent" by passing the Waqf Bill and that the BJP has neither the moral nor political authority to speak for Muslims.(ANI)
Aga Syed Ruhullah Mehdi, a National Conference Lok Sabha MP, stated on Friday that the RSS-BJP government has reiterated its "anti-Muslim, anti-minority intent" by passing the Waqf Bill and that the BJP has neither the moral nor political authority to speak for Muslims.(ANI)

"Today, India has moved into a dark era of brute majoritarianism, where minority interests have been shown the door. With the passing of the Waqf Bill, the RSS-BJP regime has strongly reaffirmed its anti-Muslim, anti-minority intent. A party that does not have a single Muslim MP has no moral or political right to speak for Muslims," Mehdi said in a statement.

Also read: Congress MP, AIMIM's Asaduddin Owaisi move Supreme Court against Waqf Bill

He said in the "temple of democracy", the "lived realities of Muslims were ignored and humiliated".

The Srinagar MP claimed that he was not allowed to speak on the bill in Parliament.

"As a Muslim voice from Kashmir in Parliament, I was not even allowed to speak. Time was taken at both the introduction and passage of the bill by the floor leader of Jammu and Kashmir National Conference, leaving no space for my intervention. This is structural marginalisation. And it has caused deep anguish among the people I represent," he said.

Mehdi said taking away Waqf autonomy, abolishing 'Waqf by user', and allowing "land grabbers to claim Muslim properties is nothing but state-sponsored dispossession".

Also read: Parliament passes Waqf Amendment Bill 2025; BJD MP backs it in Rajya Sabha. What next? 10 points

"My fight against this belligerent and bigoted attack on Muslims will continue to grow stronger," he added.

News / India News / 'BJP has no moral right to speak for Muslims,' says NC MP on Waqf Bill
