Opposition boycotts tea hosted by Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla: ‘Hope neutrality…’

Congress Lok Sabha MP Manickam Tagore on Friday announced that all opposition leaders have decided to boycott the customary tea organised by Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla, as the budget session of Parliament concluded. Deputy Leader of Congress in Lok Sabha Gaurav Gogoi and other opposition MPs hold a protest over the issue of US tariffs on India, in front of Makar Dwar of the Parliament during the budget session, at Parliament House in New Delhi on Friday. (ANI Photo/Rahul Singh) (ANI)

"Again in Lok Sabha, all the opposition leaders boycotted the tea by Hon Speaker. Hope neutrality comes back in the session," Tagore posed on X.

Opposition MPs, including that of Congress, Shiv Sena (UBT), DMK, etc earlier staged a protest against the Centre after the US President Donald Trump administration imposed 27 per cent reciprocal tariff on India.

They staged a protest near the Makar Dwar on Parliament premises, ANI reported.

The Budget Session of Parliament, which began on January 31, 2025, officially concluded today with both Houses getting adjourned sine die today.

‘Rajya Sabha’s productivity at 119 per cent in Budget Session': V-P Dhankhar

Rajya Sabha Chairman Jagdeep Dhankhar, during his valedictory remarks in the 267th session of the Upper House, extended his gratitude towards the members of the House for their "active participation and valuable contribution".

Dhankhar noted that the House functioned for 159 hours during the session, bringing its productivity to 119 per cent.

Dhankar stated that the House had its longest-ever sitting on Thursday, April 3, starting at 11 am on April 3 and continuing until 4:02 am on April 4. He further stated that a record 49 private members' bills were also introduced in the upper house.

Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla said the lower house of Parliament underwent 26 sittings from the commencement of the Session on January 31.

"We are at the end of the fourth session of the 18th Lok Sabha. This session started on January 31, 2025. In this session, we had 26 sittings, and the total number was about 118 per cent," ANI quoted Birla as saying during his address to the lower house.

During the session, 10 government bills were introduced, and 16 bills, including the Waqf Amendment Bill and the Mussalman Wakf (Repeal) Bill, were passed.