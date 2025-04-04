Congress MP Gaurav Gogoi takes 'maun vrat' jibe at PM Modi over US tariffs

Congress MP and Lok Sabha deputy leader of opposition Gaurav Gogoi on Friday attacked Prime Minister Narendra Modi and the BJP-led Centre over the 26% tariffs imposed on Indian goods by the Trump administration in the US, saying the PM starts a “maun vrat” when the economy is in trouble. Congress MP Gaurav Gogoi (ANI)

He argued that the steep tariffs would harm India's economic interests and demanded a government's response.

“At a time when the Indian economy is in trouble, the PM has started his 'maun vrat.' Opposition leaders are protesting today, asking him to break his silence. These tariffs will negatively impact our small industries, MSMEs, and agrarian economy... Why is PM Modi silent on this? Leaders from other countries have given their explanations. They have even condemned these tariffs for their country. But why doesn't PM Modi speak on this? Where is he? It shows that when this government is on a backfoot during the economic crisis, they do politics of polarisation," Gogoi told reporters.

The remarks came after US President Donald Trump unveiled a new set of import tariffs on Wednesday affecting several countries, including India, which has been slapped with a 26% tariff.

Opposition's protest against Centre over tariffs

Opposition parties, including the Congress, Shiv Sena (UBT), and DMK, staged a protest near the Makar Dwar in Parliament premises, slamming the BJP-led Centre over the United States imposing a 26% reciprocal tariff on Indian goods. They accused the government of failing to safeguard India’s economic interests and demanded clarity on its strategy to address the growing trade dispute with Washington.

Congress MP Manish Tewari submitted an adjournment motion in the Lok Sabha, flagging "deteriorating" diplomatic ties with the US, citing abrupt student visa revocations and the steep tariff hike. He highlighted the distress faced by Indian students due to uncertainty, financial strain, and lack of a proper grievance mechanism.

Congress MP Manickram Tagore also filed a motion to discuss the adverse impact of the US tariffs on Indian exports, imports, farmers, MSMEs, and overall economic stability. He urged the government to explain its plan to negotiate with the US and shield Indian industries from further harm.

Earlier, Leader of Opposition Rahul Gandhi warned that the US move would “completely devastate our economy,” affecting key sectors like automobiles, pharmaceuticals, and agriculture. Speaking in the Lok Sabha, he questioned the government's response, stating, “Our ally has suddenly decided to impose a 26 per cent tariff, which is going to completely devastate our economy—our auto industry, pharmaceutical industry, and agriculture are all on the line.”

