BJP hits at Priyank for questioning RSS funding

The Karnataka BJP has reacted strongly to state rural development minister Priyank Kharge’s recent comments questioning the Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh’s (RSS) legality and funding. Senior BJP leaders on Monday accused the minister of trying to deflect attention from his own party’s record and regional development concerns. Priyank Kharge (AFP)

In a post on X, state BJP chief BY Vijayendra said that Kharge’s focus should be on his own party.

“Minister Priyank Kharge, first ensure that the registration of the Congress party — which is presided over by your father and is on the verge of losing its existence on the political map— is not cancelled. Only then worry about the registration of others,” he wrote.

He also criticised Kharge over development in the Kalyana Karnataka region, alleging that the Congress leader and his family had failed to bring progress. “The Kharge family has contributed nothing except making Kalyana Karnataka one of the most backward regions on India’s map,” he said. “After becoming a minister, what contribution has Priyank Kharge made to the development of Kalyana Karnataka?”

Meanwhile, Leader of Opposition in the assembly R Ashoka echoed Vijayendra’s criticism. “For four decades, enjoying power due to the blessings of the people of Kalyana Karnataka, while putting up a permanent ‘come tomorrow’ board when it comes to development, those who have betrayed the people of Kalyana Karnataka will not remain for long, the day of reckoning is not far,” he said.

Both were responding to comments Kharge made on Sunday during a book launch in Bengaluru, where he said the RSS should be brought under formal regulatory oversight. “If not today, (tomorrow) they will have to register. I will ensure it,” Kharge said. “As long as we have the law and the Constitution, it will happen. Because we have left them unregistered for 100 years, should we leave them for another 100 years?”

He alleged that the organisation collected funds from multiple countries without sufficient transparency. “Money is being collected from many countries. There is a huge money laundering racket behind the RSS,” he said. “If we ask about the source of RSS money, they say it is Guru Dakshina. According to them, Guru Dakshina means ‘flag’. Tomorrow, if I hoist a blue flag and start collecting money, will the government allow it?”

Responding to statements by RSS chief Mohan Bhagwat that the organisation did not require registration, Kharge said similar bodies were subject to legal requirements. “Even the Bangalore Club is a body of individuals. Have they not registered? Are they not paying tax?” he asked.

Kharge responded to the criticism against him on Monday by defending his record in Kalyana Karnataka and accusing the BJP of failing to address regional disparities. “Kalyana Karnataka is a backward region. If you had understood that this regional imbalance has historical and geographical reasons, the BJP-led Central government would not have refused to grant special status under Article 371 (J),” he said.

He also questioned the BJP’s development record in the region. “Why did the BJP lack the willpower to bring this backward region forward? Why did the KKRDB allocation decline during your government’s tenure?” he asked.

Kharge criticised Vijayendra’s father, former chief minister B S Yediyurappa, over development in his home district. “Was not your father B S Yediyurappa a four-time chief minister? Why was Shivamogga not developed like Singapore?” he asked.