BJP holds on to Pithoragarh seat, defeats Congress

india

Updated: Nov 28, 2019 23:10 IST

Pithoragarh/ Dehradun: The Bhartiya Janata Party (BJP)’s Chandra Pant, widow of former MLA and state finance minister Prakash Pant, won the Pithoragarh byelection to the Uttarakhand assembly on Thursday, defeating her nearest rival, Congress candidate Anju Lunthi, by a margin of 3,267 votes.

Of the 50,584 votes cast in the November 25 bypoll, Chandra Pant received 26,086 votes and Lunthi 22,819 votes, said VK Jogdande, district election officer and district magistrate of Pithoragarh. Samajwadi Party candidate Manoj Kumar Bhatt polled 835 votes.

The bypoll for the Pithoragarh assembly seat was announced by the Election Commission in October after the death of Prakash Pant in June. BJP won the seat in 2017 by a margin of 2,684 votes.

Chandra Pant said her victory was the result of development projects undertaken by her late husband in the constituency and the relentless efforts of workers and leaders of the BJP who campaigned for her.

“I will try my best to fulfil the expectations of the voters who have shown their faith in me and showered so much affection,” said Pant.

Congress fielded Lunthi after senior leader and former legislator Mayukh Mehar refused to contest, citing health issues.

“I have learned a lot from this election,” Lunthi said. “It was my first interaction with the voters and they have voted in significant numbers. I want to express my gratitude to Congress workers and voters. Despite all factors, the margin is not much. This trust and love of people will be my inspiration in the coming elections. I have decided to work with people for the development of this area and resolving their problems.”.

MM Semwal, a political analyst and professor of political science at Garhwal University, said the BJP may have thought that the election would be a cakewalk.

“Byelections are mostly won by candidates from the ruling party. But Congress candidate has given a tough fight. The winning margin, despite all factors, is not much. The results show that BJP should not only bank on {Prime Minister} Narendra Modi’s charisma for votes, they should also focus on local issues like the simmering anger among the unemployed youth . I think it is primarily unemployed youth who have voted for Congress and expressed their displeasure electorally towards the BJP,” he said