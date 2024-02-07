BJP holds protest countering Congress dharma in New Delhi

Bengaluru: Countering Congress’ protest against the union government, the state unit of the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) staged a protest on Wednesday in front of the Karnataka state assembly in Bengaluru. Karnataka chief minister Siddaramaiah and his deputy, DK Shivakumar, leading a protest against the Centre in New Delhi. (ANI)

The protest, led by Karnataka BJP president BY Vijayendra, opposition leader R Ashoka, former chief minister Basavaraj Bommai, and several others, saw slogans being raised against the Congress government at the Gandhi Statue on the premises of Vidhana Soudha.

The situation escalated when protesting BJP leaders attempted to lock the Chief Minister’s Office within Vidhana Soudha, leading to their detention by the police. Subsequently, police blockades were set up at the entrances of Vidhana Soudha.

Former chief minister BS Yediyurappa criticised chief minister Siddaramaiah’s protest in New Delhi, accusing him of seeking attention rather than addressing issues. “Siddaramaiah intends to gain attention. He does want not to solve the problem. How right it is to take all MLAs to protest in Delhi instead of speaking to the Prime Minister (Narendra Modi) about the issue,” Yediyurappa said.

Yediyurappa added that the Congress party’s resorting to such dramatic measures stems from their lack of confidence and internal disputes. “There is no reason to protest against the Union government. Congress has lost confidence and will lose miserably in the next elections. That’s why they are resorting to these theatrics,” he said.

During the protest in Vidhana Soudha, Vijayendra said, “Karnataka has never seen such an irresponsible government in the history of Karnataka politics. The Congress government has failed on all fronts and the guarantee schemes also. The government has not been able to do any development work. In fact, the development work has been completely halted in the state.”

BJP MP Lehar Singh highlighted alleged internal discord within the Congress, attributing their protest to personal ambitions thwarted within the party leadership. “Congress is involved in corruption and is not running the administration properly, they have come here because of internal disputes, D K Shivakumar wanted to become the chief minister but could not do so. Due to internal conflict, they have come here against Sonia Gandhi and Rahul Gandhi as he could not become the chief minister...,” he said.

Senior JD(S) leader GT Deve Gowda criticised the state government’s decision to protest against the central government, adding that there is a need for dialogue between the chief minister and the Union finance minister to address financial concerns and fulfil election promises.

“The state government should not be protesting against an elected central government. The fact is that the financial state of the government is bad. There has been a mismanagement. Apart from the five poll promises, nothing has been done for the people. The union finance minister represents Karnataka. So, the CM and minister should sit down and discuss instead of doing such protests,” he said.