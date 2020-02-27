BJP lashes out at Opposition for questioning NSA’s role in Delhi violence

india

Updated: Feb 27, 2020 09:10 IST

The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) on Wednesday accused the Opposition parties of politicising the violence in Delhi and for raising questions on why National Security Advisor (NSA) Ajit Doval has taken charge of the situation.

Union minister Prakash Javadekar said instead of helping the government calm the situation down, Congress, the principal Opposition party, was asking questions to politicise the issue. He lashed out at the Congress leadership for demanding the resignation of Home Minister Amit Shah.

Senior party leaders refuted charges that there was an administrative lapse that led to the violence, which left over 20 dead and hundreds injured and there was inaction to curtail clashes.

“All steps that should be taken to curb violence are being taken; all efforts are underway to ensure normalcy is restored in the areas where violence broke out,” a senior BJP functionary said.

He denied the allegation that the administration was nudged into taking action following Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s intervention.

To CPI leader Sitaram Yechury’s quip about the NSA visiting the troubled areas, the leader said, “His (NSA) visit actually shows how seriously this issue is being dealt with.”

Addressing the media, Yechury had said, “If NSA is supposed to be in-charge of Delhi Police then what is the role of the home minister?”

The BJP, however, hit back, claiming that the home minister had been monitoring the situation round the clock and it was his decision to send the NSA to take stock of the situation and reach out to the people.

“Since violence erupted on February 24, he has been monitoring the situation on a round the clock basis. He called a high-level meeting at his residence the same evening with the home secretary, Director IB, senior officers of IB, Delhi Police Commissioner and other senior officers for over three hours. There was a follow up meeting till 1 am,” said a second functionary aware of the details.

The following day Shah met leaders of mainstream political parties and officials apart from meeting the Lieutenant Governor Anil Baijal, and Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal.

“The appointment of SN Srivastava as special commissioner of Police was done on his (Shah’s) instructions; the attempts made to insinuate that the home minister is not in charge are fallacious,” said the second functionary.