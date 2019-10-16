BJP leader called Cong candidate representative of Pakistan, held guilty

india

Updated: Oct 16, 2019 23:57 IST

BJP leader and the leader of the Opposition in Madhya Pradesh Assembly, Gopal Bhargava has been held guilty of violating the model code of conduct by the Election Commission of India. Bhargava had called the Congress candidate from Jhabua assembly seat “a representative of Pakistan” while urging people to not vote for him during the October 21 bypoll.

The EC has asked Bhargava to be “careful” while addressing public meetings, rallies and roadshows.

As per a September 30 complaint to the EC, Bhargava during a public speech in Jhabua said the BJP’s candidate Bhanu Bhuriya represented India and people should vote for him and not for the Congress candidate Kanti Lal Bhuria, who was a representative of Pakistan.

Bhuria is a senior Congress leader and former Union minister.

The EC cited sub clause I of general guidelines of the model code of conduct, which bars candidates and parties from indulging in any activity which may aggravate existing differences or create mutual hatred or cause tension between different castes and communities, religious or linguistic groups.

Bhargava, who has been campaigning actively in Jhabua, on Tuesday asked the voters to ensure Bharatiya Janata Party’s victory so that Shivraj Singh Chouhan can become the chief minister.

“If people elect BJP candidate Bhanu Bhuria former chief minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan would again take oath as the CM after Diwali,” Gopal Bhargava said while addressing an election meeting in Jabhua.

The by-election in Jhabua was necessitated after the resignation of MLA G S Damor who was elected to the Lok Sabha from Ratlam-Jhabua parliamentary seat.

