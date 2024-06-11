BJP leader's advice to Uddhav Thackeray after Shiv Sena (UBT)'s Lok Sabha election performance

Maharashtra minister Chandrakant Patil on Tuesday took a jibe at Shiv Sena (UBT) chief Uddhav Thackeray, saying that the latter's allies Congress and Nationalist Congress Party (Sharadchandra Prawar) benefitted more.

Uddhav Thackeray, Mallikarjun Kharge and Sharad Pawar.(Satish Bate/ Hindustan Times)

Patil said that the former Maharashtra chief minister was not keeping well but still campaigned. “Uddhav Thackeray's health was not in good condition, still he took a lot of efforts. I was worried about his health. However, the outcome indicates that NCP (SP) and Congress benefitted more from his efforts than his own party,” Patil was quoted by PTI as saying.

"When Thackeray was with BJP, his party had won 18 Lok Sabha seats. With Congress and NCP (SP), he ended up winning nine seats. He needs to introspect," the BJP leader added.



The Shiv Sena (UBT) contested 21 out of 48 seats in Maharashtra in an alliance with Congress and NCP (SP), winning nine seats. The Congress contested 17 seats and won 13.



Congress rebel Vishal Patil contested as an independent and won from Sangli. He later extended support to the grand old party. The NCP (SP) won eight out of the 10 seats it contested in the state that sends 48 MPs to the Lok Sabha.



Continuing his jibe at the Shiv Sena (UBT) chief, Patil said,"Thackeray also earned a tag of winning due to the votes of minorities. An MNS leader has also put it succinctly, saying the colour of Uddhav's victory is not saffron but green."



'Nitish and Naidu are dissatisfied souls': Sanjay Raut

In another development, Shiv Sena (UBT) Rajya Sabha MP Sanjay Raut claimed that BJP's NDA allies Nitish Kumar and Chandrababu Naidu were ‘dissatisfied souls’ after cabinet portfolio allocation.



"There are two `atrupta aatmas' (dissatisfied souls) in the Centre -- (Bihar Chief Minister) Nitish Kumar and (TDP chief) Chandrababu Naidu. You (BJP) should satisfy these two atrupta aatma. The way portfolios have been allocated, it seems all souls are dissatisfied, especially the NDA allies," Raut was quoted by PTI as saying.



In the portfolio allocation, Nitish Kumar-led JD(U)'s Lalan Singh got the Panchayati Raj, Fisheries, Animal Husbandry and Dairying ministries, while TDP's K Rammohan Naidu got the Civil Aviation Ministry.