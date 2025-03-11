BJP leader, who contested against SP's Mulayam Singh Yadav in 2004, dies after being injected with poison in Sambhal

BJP leader Gulfam Singh Yadav was killed in Uttar Pradesh's Sambhal on Monday after three unidentified assailants injected him with a poisonous substance. One of the assailants, upon finding the opportunity, injected the poison onto the BJP leader's stomach. (Representative Image/Pixabay)

The 60-year-old leader was sitting at his farm in Daftara village under Junawai police station limits when the three suspects arrived on a motorcycle and injected him before fleeing the scene, said Gunnaur Circle Officer Deepak Tiwari.

What happened?

The three assailants had entered the area on the pretext of meeting the leader. They sat down with him, enquired about his well-being and asked for water and drank it.

As Yadav went on lay down after giving them water, the miscreants found an opportunity and one of them injected the poison onto Yadav's stomach, a Live Hindustan report said.

Soon as the poison started working on his body, the BJP leader's health began to deteriorate and he screamed in pain. His family and others in the vicinity reached the spot.

"Yadav was being taken to Aligarh for treatment but died on the way. So far, no formal complaint has been received from the victim's family. A police team has been deployed to investigate the case," CO Tiwari added.

Though the cause of death remained unclear after the post-mortem examination conducted at the Aligarh Medical College, officials preserved the viscera, ie., the major organs of Yadav's body.

SP Krishna Kumar Bishnoi and ASP Anukriti Sharma, along with a police team, reached the spot. As forensic teams collected evidence from the spot, they also recovered an empty injection and a helmet.

Bishnoi reportedly said that CCTV footage was being examined and efforts are underway to nab the assailants.

Yadav fought 2004 bypoll

Yadav had challenged Samajwadi Party chief Mulayam Singh Yadav in the 2004 by-election from Gunnaur assembly constituency on a Bharatiya Janata Party ticket. He has held several posts in the saffron party.

The deceased's wife became the Pradhan from Dabhaura Himachal for a third time.

Following Yadav's death, several BJP and RSS leaders also gathered at the Aligarh Medical College late on Monday.