BJP leader Kailash Sarang dies, PM Modi ‘anguished’ by his demise

Updated: Nov 15, 2020, 06:08 IST

Senior Madhya Pradesh BJP leader Kailash Sarang died on Saturday at a hospital in Mumbai, his son and a minister in the Madhya Pradesh government Vishwas Sarang said.

The 85-year-old leader was suffering from age-related ailments and had been admitted to a hospital in Mumbai 12 days ago, according to news agency PTI.

“It has to be informed with great sadness that the death of my revered father and former BJP leader Shri Kailash Narayan Sarang ji has passed away at 3 o’clock today. His body will be flown from Mumbai to Bhopal by 8.30 am tomorrow,” Vishwas Sarang tweeted in Hindi.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi also paid tribute to the departed leader and said that he was ‘deeply anguished’ by the death of the compassionate and hardworking leader.

“Shri Kailash Sarang Ji made stupendous efforts to strengthen the BJP across Madhya Pradesh. He will be remembered as a compassionate and hardworking leader, committed to MP’s progress. Anguished by his demise. Condolences to his family and well-wishers. Om Shanti,” PM Modi wrote on Twitter.

