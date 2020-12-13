e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Dec 13, 2020-Sunday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select Country
Select city
Metro cities -

Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities -

Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / India News / BJP leaders break CCTV cameras installed at Kejriwal’s house: Delhi CMO

BJP leaders break CCTV cameras installed at Kejriwal’s house: Delhi CMO

The leaders of Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) sitting on strike in front of Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal’s residence here broke CCTV cameras installed at his house, the Chief Minister’s Office (CMO) said on Sunday.

india Updated: Dec 13, 2020, 21:14 IST
Asian News International | Posted by Niyati Singh
Asian News International | Posted by Niyati Singh
New Delhi
Delhi Police has said that an investigation is underway and a proper offence has been registered under appropriate sections of law.
Delhi Police has said that an investigation is underway and a proper offence has been registered under appropriate sections of law. (Screengrab)
         

The leaders of Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) sitting on strike in front of Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal’s residence here broke CCTV cameras installed at his house, the Chief Minister’s Office (CMO) said on Sunday.

“BJP leaders sitting on strike broke CCTV cameras installed at the Chief Minister’s house,” CMO was quoted as saying in a statement.

The mayors of Municipal Corporation of Delhi (MCD) and leaders of municipal corporations continue their demonstration outside Kejriwal’s residence. They have continued their demand to get the MCD’s due of Rs 13,000 crore from the Delhi government. The BJP members also held demonstrations in various parts of the national capital on Sunday.

On December 10, Delhi Police arrested six persons after registering a case on the complaint by C Arvind, Secretary to Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia in which it was alleged that “BJP goons” attacked Sisodia’s house on Thursday.

Delhi Police has said that an investigation is underway and a proper offence has been registered under appropriate sections of law.

tags
top news
Some just oppose: Tomar slams opposition again over farmers’ stir
Some just oppose: Tomar slams opposition again over farmers’ stir
Delhi-Jaipur highway partially opened amid farmers’ protest
Delhi-Jaipur highway partially opened amid farmers’ protest
‘Opposition trying to destabilize nation through farmers’ stir’: Yogi Adityanath
‘Opposition trying to destabilize nation through farmers’ stir’: Yogi Adityanath
Tharoor joins protesting MPs in Delhi, says govt failed nation and farmers
Tharoor joins protesting MPs in Delhi, says govt failed nation and farmers
Church calendars burnt after rape accused ex-bishop features on it
Church calendars burnt after rape accused ex-bishop features on it
BJP leaders break CCTV cameras installed at Kejriwal’s house: Delhi CMO
BJP leaders break CCTV cameras installed at Kejriwal’s house: Delhi CMO
From Nadda to Shah, here are some BJP leaders who had Covid-19
From Nadda to Shah, here are some BJP leaders who had Covid-19
Watch: Shikara capsizes during BJP rally amid DDC polls in J&K, people rescued
Watch: Shikara capsizes during BJP rally amid DDC polls in J&K, people rescued
trending topics
COVID 19 Live UpdatesFarmers Protest LiveIndia Covid-19 CasesCovid-19 vaccineFarmers’ protest

don't miss

latest news

India news

ht epaper

Sign In to continue reading

Sign In