BJP leads all 7 Delhi LS seats, shows early trends

The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) was leading in all seven Lok Sabha seats in Delhi at 9.30am, early counting trends on Tuesday showed. Polling agents at a counting centre in Delhi. (AP)

Delhi has seven Lok Sabha constituencies, all of which the BJP swept in 2014 and 2019 Lok Sabha. This is the first time the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) and Congress are jointly fighting under the Opposition’s INDIA bloc banner. The Congress is contesting the Chandni Chowk, North East and North West Delhi seats and the AAP is on New Delhi, South Delhi, West Delhi and East Delhi seats.

Even as the BJP led comfortably in North East, North West and East, the remaining seemed to be relatively tighter contests, with margins of just a few thousand votes.