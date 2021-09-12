BJP legislature party may meet today to pick Vijay Rupani’s replacement

The BJP legislature party in Gujarat is likely to meet on Sunday to choose the new chief minister after the shock resignation of Vijay Rupani, a leader has said. Union home minister Amit Shah may join the legislature party meeting along with central observers, Gujarat BJP spokesperson Yamal Vyas said according to news agency PTI. Among the names that are likely to be considered for the next Gujarat CM is Lakshadweep and Daman and Diu administrator Praful Patel, state general secretary Gordhan Jhadaphia, a Patidar leader, and Union health minister Mansukh Mandaviya.

Vyas was speaking to reporters on Saturday after a meeting of senior leaders, including national general secretary BL Santhosh and Union minister Bhupender Yadav at the Bharatiya Janata Party headquarters in Gandhinagar. "The BJP legislature party is likely to meet on Sunday, but we will be able to confirm this once the central parliamentary board conveys the exact time of the meeting to us. All BJP MLAs will attend the meeting along with central observers," Vyas was quoted as saying by PTI.

The Gujarat BJP spokesperson added that the name of the new Gujarat CM will be decided in the meeting. Rupani did a lot of development work as chief minister and took Gujarat to new heights, Vyas said. "It is a common process in the BJP... He will be given a new responsibility. He was earlier state president, then became chief minister, and now he will take up a new responsibility," he added.

Santhosh and Bhupender Yadav met senior Gujarat BJP leaders, including state unit chief CR Paatil, deputy chief minister Nitin Patel, ministers Bhupendrasinh Chudasama and Pradipsinh Jadeja, state BJP general secretaries Pradipsinh Vaghela and Rajubhai Patel, as well as Pankaj Desai, the party's chief whip in the assembly.

Gujarat CM Vijay Rupani resigned on Saturday, more than a year before the assembly elections are scheduled to be held in the state. Rupani met Gujarat Governor Acharya Devvrat earlier today and submitted his resignation as chief minister.

Rupani, a Jain leader, replaced Anandiben Patel in 2016 after the agitation by the politically powerful Patidar community demanding to be brought under the ambit of reservation. He was sworn in for a second term after the party won the 2017 assembly elections even though there were reservations among state leaders on his elevation. He is MLA from Rajkot West seat in Gujarat. The BJP won 99 seats and Congress 77 in the last Gujarat assembly elections.