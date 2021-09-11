'CM stands for Chairs Musical': Trinamool, AAP, Congress react to Vijay Rupani's exit

As Gujarat chief minister Vijay Rupani made an unexpected exit on Saturday, the Congress, the Aam Aadmi Party, the Trinamool and other opposition parties reacted commenting on how BJP is 'scared' in states that are going to the polls soon.

Vijay Rupani is the fourth chief minister to resign this year, following Uttarakhand's Tirath Singh Rawat, Trivendra Singh Rawat and Karnataka's BS Yediyurappa.

"Is anyone counting? The two really think CM stands for Chairs Musical," Trinamool leader Derek O'Brien tweeted.

The Aam Aadmi Party said the BJP is scared of the AAP in both Uttarakhand and Gujarat. "AAP enters Uttrakhand, presents a robust & effective opposition to ruling BJP. BJP compelled to remove its CM. AAP breaches BJP's citadel, wins 27 seats in Surat, captures the space of opposition in Gujarat dislodging ineffective Congress. BJP forced to remove its CM," AAP leader Raghav Chadha said.

All BJP-ruled states are suffering from deep-seated infighting inside the party, Congress leader Randeep Singh Surjewala said. "This shows the failure of PM's and HM's leadership. If their anointed CM, Vijay Rupani has failed Gujarat and its people after 5 years, the onus must lie at the doorsteps of Modiji. Time to rid Gandhi-Patel’s ‘Karambhoomi’ of the machiavellian BJP & its leadership," Surjewala tweeted.

"In the election states, people have made up their mind to change the BJP government, but they are constantly changing the Chief Minister to mislead the people. No matter how many Chief Ministers they change, the people have made up their mind to change the BJP itself!" the Indian Youth Congress tweeted in Hindi.

Vijay Rupani on Saturday made the unexpected announcement of his resignation, which is being seen as BJP's governance overhaul drive, a part of which was executed in the recent Union cabinet reshuffle.