BJP man booked for torching his own car in Chennai: Police

Chennai: In a twist to a case of arson in which the car of a BJP functionary was torched in Chennai’s Maduravoyal, inquiries revealed that he torched his own car.

On Friday night, a car went up in flames in a residential locality and police went to the house of Satish Kumar in Krishna Nagar in Maduravoyal and asked him why he had not complained. “He initially told us that some family members set his car on fire,” said a police officer of Maduravoyal police station. The car had been parked outside his house on an interior road.

The Maduravoyal police collected the CCTV camera footage from the nearby houses and tried to trace the suspects involved in the incident. “On suspicion that it was him, later we conducted a detailed enquiry after we had gone through CCTV footage and he confessed that he had torched his own car. Which is why he didn’t file a complaint. He did it due to family issues but we didn’t get into that,” police officer said.

The BJP functionary was booked for creating nuisance to the public and arrested on Saturday.

Local reports say that Kumar had torched his own car out of frustration, as his wife had insisted him to buy gold jewellery. When he claimed that he didn’t have the money for it, his wife had demanded that he sell the car to buy gold.