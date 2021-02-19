Union minister asks Naveen Patnaik to make cow slaughter punishment same as murd

On a day three men and 40 cattle were killed after a truck illegally transporting them overturned on NH-60 in Balasore district, Union minister for fisheries, animal husbandry & dairying Pratap Chandra Sarangi urged Odisha chief minister Naveen Patnaik to make the Orissa Cow Slaughter Act stringent like that of murder.

In his letter to Patnaik, Sarangi said illegal trafficking of cattle was rampant in Odisha, showing laxity in law enforcement and alleged tacit support from agencies supposed to enforce the Orissa Prevention of Cow Slaughter Act 1960 and Prevention of Cruelty to Animals Act 1960.

"The Orissa Prevention of Cow Slaughter Act 1960 was one of the pioneering legislation in the country made under the leadership of late Biju Patnaik. It's time to make punishment under it more stringent at par with murder," he wrote, referring to the death of 40 cattle and three men after a cattle-laden truck overturned on NH-60 near Basta bypass of Balasore district on Thursday.

The vehicle carrying around 100 cattle was heading towards West Bengal when it hit a SUV following which it turned turtle on roadside. “I call upon you to have the said incident investigated and exemplary punishment meted out to the accused,” Sarangi wrote in his letter.

Early this month, Odisha police had rescued 12 cattle from Pathan Mahala under Old Bazar police limits in Bhadrak district while they were reportedly smuggled in a postal parcel container.