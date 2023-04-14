BJP minister gets Congress in Twitter follow suggestion: ‘…abhi bhugat rahe hai'

Twitter suggested popular Arunachal minister Temjen Imna Along that he may follow the official handle of the Congress on Twitter. To this, the BJP minister, in his quirky way, said that he does not want to follow the Congress. Those who followed are suffering now, he wrote adding, "Mai Guru Ji ke sath khush hoon." The barb comes as the Congress witnessed some big-ticket exits in the past few weeks. BJP's Temjen Imna Along has a witty reply for every occasion.

Twitter throws up some follow suggestions to every user but little did its algorithm know that the official Twitter handle of the Congress with the photo of Rhul Gandhi with 'daro mat' written on it showed on the follow suggestion of the BJP minister.

The Arunachal Pradesh minister enjoys a huge following on Twitter as he is very active on the social media platform and shares funny one-liners. However, he did not miss the chance to take a jibe at the Congress as he said those who followed the Congress (albeit, not on Twitter) are suffering now. Former Andhra Pradesh (undivided) chief minister N Kiran Kumar Reddy, AK Antony's son Anil Antony, CR Kesavan recently resigned from the Congress.

The minister may not follow the Congress handle on Twitter but had commented on the 'style' of Rahul Gandhi after the Congress posted a photo from Rahul Gandhi's UK visit. "Manna padega, photo to achhi ayi. Confidence aur pose bhi next level hai," the minister commented and later said that his comment was misinterpreted by news headlines as his comment was in sarcasm and he will never praise Rahul Gandhi.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON