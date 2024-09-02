BJP MLA files case against two ex-MUDA officials in land issue

Amid the political slugfest over the Mysore Urban Development Authority (MUDA), Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) MLA TS Srivatsa from the Krishnaraja assembly constituency has filed a complaint with the Lokayukta against two former commissioners of MUDA in the land irregularities issue. Governor Thawar Chand Gehlot had granted sanction for prosecution of the CM Siddaramaiah in the Mysore Urban Development Authority (MUDA) site allotment 'scam', in Bengaluru. (PTI)

In the complaint filed on Saturday, Srivatsa accused former MUDA commissioners B Natesh and Dinesh Kumar, accusing them of serious irregularities in land allotment during their tenure. “These irregularities have resulted in a loss of ₹5,000 crore to the government exchequer. Natesh and Dinesh Kumar misused their official powers, leading to significant financial damage , a criminal investigation and officials to be held accountable for the losses incurred’’ he added.

Urging for their arrests, he called for the immediate registration of criminal cases against the two officers. The complaint further demanded action against land acquisition officers, government secretaries, and the urban development department, who have also been implicated in the alleged irregularities issue.

Srivatsa, also member of the MUDA, alleged that plots of land were unlawfully allocated in a 50:50 ratio. He requested the cancellation of these orders, citing that they were issued illegally and that an investigation into the matter is overdue.

“Despite letters from the chief secretary to the government and the principal secretary of the urban development department, which provided documentation and called for a thorough investigation, no action has been taken against Dinesh Kumar G, a Karnataka Administrative Service (KAS) officer and former commissioner of MUDA, or the other officer B Natesh,’’ Srivatsa told HT.

In his complaint, Srivatsa has requested the Lokayukta to issue an immediate order for the arrest of the officers involved in the alleged scam and that the financial loss be recovered directly from them.

A Lokayukta official, on condition of anonymity, said that they have received the complaint and an investigation will be started after registering the case.

In response, KPCC general secretary C Narendra said: “Filing complaint against MUDA officials is a good move aimed to punish the corrupt officers. All politicians availed plots from MUDA irrespective of which party they are from.”