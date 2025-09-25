BJP MLA Ganesh Gaonkar elected speaker of Goa legislative assembly

Panaji: Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) MLA Ganesh Gaonkar was elected Speaker of the Goa Legislative Assembly on Thursday. Ganesh Gaonkar, the two-time member of the legislative assembly (MLA), succeeded Ramesh Tawadkar. (ANI)

Gaonkar, who represents the rural Sanvordem constituency in the state, secured 32 votes, while the opposition candidate received 7 votes in the 40-member House.

The two-time member of the legislative assembly (MLA) succeeded Ramesh Tawadkar, who resigned last month ahead of his swearing-in as a minister.

Goa chief minister Pramod Sawant congratulated Gaonkar on his election and said, “I am confident that under your leadership, the proceedings of the House will be conducted with utmost dignity and efficiency. Wishing you great success in discharging this important constitutional responsibility.”

Also Read: Goa minister declines to answer 12 questions on sub judice issues; Oppn protests

The opposition, however, highlighted that the post of the Speaker is above party politics and should be kept that way. “Speaker’s post should not be like a hop-on hop-off service, which will also travel to political offices and take part in political business. I am hopeful that Ganesh Gaonkar will respect the voice of the opposition and will allow us to speak and discuss the pressing issues of the state,” leader of the opposition Yuri Alemao said.

Alemao said that in the last three years, the sittings of assembly sessions have been curtailed. “This trend needs to be stopped and adequate time given to the opposition,” he added.

Gaonkar’s predecessor, Ramesh Tawadkar, was sworn in as a minister in August. He succeeded Govind Gaude, who was dismissed from the state cabinet earlier this year.