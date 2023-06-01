Home / India News / BJP MLA in Gujarat jumps into sea to save 3 youths from drowning, earns praises

BJP MLA in Gujarat jumps into sea to save 3 youths from drowning, earns praises

ByHT News Desk
Jun 01, 2023 10:07 AM IST

A total of four youths had gone to take a bath in a creek on the sea shore in nearby Patwa village following which they started drowning.

Bharatiya Janata Party MLA from Gujarat's Rajula city Hira Solanki has been gathering praises after he took a gallant step to save three youths from drowning in the sea. A total of four youths had gone to take a bath in a creek on the sea shore in nearby Patwa village following which they started drowning, according to LiveHindustan.

BJP MLA Hira Solanki(Twitter/Screen grab)
BJP MLA Hira Solanki(Twitter/Screen grab)

After learning about the incident, Solanki immediately reached the spot and jumped into the sea to save the youths, with the help of some other people. They successfully took out three youths, however, couldn't save the fourth, whose body was later recovered after a long search, according to the report.

All four of them have been identified as Kalpesh Shiya, Nikul Gujaria, Vijay Gujaria and Jeevan Gujaria.

People started praising Solanki after the video of him saving the youth went viral on social media.

Five children in Gujarat's Botad district had recently drowned in the Krishna Sagar Lake. Reportedly, two children were swimming in the lake when they started drowning. Following this, three others jumped into the lake to save them and eventually they also drowned.

Get Latest India Newsalong with Latest Newsand Top Headlinesfrom India and around the world.
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
  • ABOUT THE AUTHOR
    HT News Desk

    Follow the latest breaking news and developments from India and around the world with Hindustan Times' newsdesk. From politics and policies to the economy and the environment, from local issues to national events and global affairs, we've got you covered.

Topics
bharatiya janata party mla gujarat + 1 more
bharatiya janata party mla gujarat
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
© 2023 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
Live Score
OPEN APP
×
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
My Offers
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Thursday, June 01, 2023
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Register Free and get Exciting Deals
Sign out