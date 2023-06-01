BJP MLA in Gujarat jumps into sea to save 3 youths from drowning, earns praises

Bharatiya Janata Party MLA from Gujarat's Rajula city Hira Solanki has been gathering praises after he took a gallant step to save three youths from drowning in the sea. A total of four youths had gone to take a bath in a creek on the sea shore in nearby Patwa village following which they started drowning, according to LiveHindustan. BJP MLA Hira Solanki(Twitter/Screen grab)

After learning about the incident, Solanki immediately reached the spot and jumped into the sea to save the youths, with the help of some other people. They successfully took out three youths, however, couldn't save the fourth, whose body was later recovered after a long search, according to the report.

All four of them have been identified as Kalpesh Shiya, Nikul Gujaria, Vijay Gujaria and Jeevan Gujaria.

People started praising Solanki after the video of him saving the youth went viral on social media.

Five children in Gujarat's Botad district had recently drowned in the Krishna Sagar Lake. Reportedly, two children were swimming in the lake when they started drowning. Following this, three others jumped into the lake to save them and eventually they also drowned.

