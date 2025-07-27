BJP MP claims KTR was open to political alliance, but on one condition

Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) MP CM Ramesh kicked off a fierce political storm in Telangana, claiming that Bharat Rashtra Samithi (BRS) Working President Kalvakuntla Tarka Rama Rao (KTR) had offered an alliance or merger with the party on one condition. BRS Working President and MLA K T Rama Rao reiterated that the BRS will never merge with any other party. (PTI File)

According to Ramesh, KTR had laid out his condition as dropping the Enforcement Directorate (ED) and Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) probes against his sister K Kavitha.

"Did Kalvakuntla Tarka Rama Rao forget that he came to my house in Delhi? It's recorded in CCTV - and I can share it with the media... Didn't he ask for ED, CBI probes to be stopped against Kavitha and others and asked to talk to HM (Home Minister)? Didn't he say that if the investigation is stopped, BRS would merge with BJP?" CM Ramesh asked.

The latest claim comes amid a heated exchange of salvos among the BJP and the BRS leaders. KTR had denied ever suggesting any merger with the BJP.

KTR denies proposing a merger of BRS with the BJP

BRS working president KTR has vehemently denied the allegations that he proposed a merger between his party and the BJP.

KTR reiterated that the BRS will never merge with any other party. He said that the BRS was born for Telangana and remains committed to the state's welfare.

The BRS leader alleged a secret understanding and collusion between Telangana chief minister Revanth Reddy and BJP MP CM Ramesh, in large government contracts awarded to Andhra Pradesh contractors in Telangana.

“To divert attention from these scams, they are bringing up the useless and useless issue of merging with the BJP again. The party born for the people of Telangana.. The party that fights for the people of Telangana is not now.. The people of Telangana know that there is no question of merging with any party ever. Every time they are in trouble, both Congress and BJP are trying to confuse the people of Telangana by bringing up this useless issue,” KTR wrote in a post on X.

KTR also challenged Revanth Reddy and Ramesh to take him on in a public debate on these alleged scams.