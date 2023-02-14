BJP MP slams Cong's ‘undeclared emergency’ jibe over I-T surveys at BBC offices

The Bharatiya Janata Party on Tuesday hit out at the Congress over its ‘undeclared emergency’ barb in connection with the Income Tax department's survey at the British Broadcasting Corporation (BBC) offices in Delhi and Mumbai.



BJP MP Rajyavardhan Rathore accused the Congress of being British in nature. “Congress, which was founded by AO Hume, is British in nature. It seems the British handed the responsibility of expanding BBC's divisive agenda to the Congress. Those talking about Emergency and press freedom should look at themselves in the mirror”, Rathore tweeted.



On Tuesday, teams from the Income Tax department were at the BBC office in New Delhi and the BBC studios in Mumbai's Bandra Kurla Complex. The BBC's main office in Mumbai is in Bandra (West). An income tax official told HT that it is a survey and not a raid.



A senior official said investigation is being carried out into certain matters related to BBC based on some inputs of some alleged irregularities.

Soon, the Congress and other opposition parties hit out at the BJP over the tax survey. The Congress tweeted, “BBC documentary was banned after it released. Now BBC has been raided by I-T department. Undeclared emergency”.



Trinamool MP Mahua Moitra tweeted, "Reports of Income Tax raid at BBC's Delhi office. Wow, really? How unexpected. Meanwhile farsaan seva for Adani when he drops in for a chat with Chairman @SEBI_India office."

