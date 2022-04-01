Now, BJP MP wants Farrukhabad dist renamed as Panchal Nagar or Aparkashi

A parliamentarian from the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) has now made an appeal to rename Farrukhabad district in Uttar Pradesh as Panchal Nagar or Aparkashi in a bid to revive Indian culture.

BJP MP Mukesh Rajput on Friday wrote to Uttar Pradesh chief minister Yogi Adityanath in this regard, recalling the history of the place that he said was linked to the times of the Mahabharata. Rajput said the area was called Panchala, the kingdom ruled by Pandava queen Draupadi's father Drupad.

"The capital of King Drupad was Kampil, which is located in the district and where Draupadi’s 'swayamvar' had taken place," he said, adding the name was changed during the Mughal era by Farrukhsiyar.

Rajput, who represents Farrukhabad in Parliament, further said the 'swayamvar' (the ancient practice of girls of marriageable age choosing their husbands from a group suitors) of Draupadi happened in the same area and that the Pandavas had built a temple during their stay here and it still existed.

“We want the name to be as per our heritage so that people feel good. We've requested the CM that it should be renamed Panchal Nagar or Aparakashi,” he said.

Located close to the Ganga and Ramganga and Kali rivers, the history of Farrukhabad is very rich since the age of the Puranas, Rajput said.

"The Army of King Drupad used to reside in the Cantonment area. Today, there are two regimental centres – Rajput Regiment and Sikh LI," he said, adding Kampil is of religious importance to both Hindus and Jains.

"The first Jain Teerthankar Rishabhadeva had delivered a sermon here. Sankissa is a world famous pilgrim place for the Buddhists. Countries like Sri Lanka, Cambodia, Thailand, Burma (Myanmar) and Japan have built big Baudh Viharas here," he said.

"Like Kashi, 'Shivalayas' (temples of Lord Shiva) exist in every bylane, hence, this city (Farrukhabad) is also called 'Aparkashi'," the BJP MP added.

"However in 1714, Mughal ruler Farrukhsiyar changed the name of the city to Farrukhabad. Hence, you are requested that to revive Indian culture, the name of Farrukhabad district should be changed to Panchal Nagar or Aparkashi," he wrote. He further said the Nibkarori railway station is also located in the district, he said.

Neeb Karori Baba was a Hindu guru and a devotee of Lord Hanuman, and was known outside India for being a spiritual master of a number of Americans who travelled to India in the 1960s and 70s, he said.

The Adityanath government has changed the names of a number of establishments ever since coming to power. In December 2021, the Uttar Pradesh government renamed the Jhansi railway station as Veerangana Laxmibai Railway Station after Rani Laxmibai.

Before that, the Mughalsarai railway station was renamed as Pandit Deen Dayal Upadhyaya junction and the Faizabad Railway station as Ayodhya Cantt.

The names of Faizabad and Allahabad districts have also been changed to Ayodhya and Prayagraj, respectively.

(With inputs from agencies)

