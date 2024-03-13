Pralhad Joshi, Tejasvi Surya & Basavaraj Bommai among BJP's Lok Sabha candidates from Karnataka

The Bharatiya Janata Party in its second Lok Sabha candidates list announced 20 out of 28 candidates from southern state of Karnataka.



Former Karnataka chief minister Basavaraj Bommai will contest the election from Haveri. This constituency is currently represented by the BJP's Shivkumar Udasi since 2009. Bommai is currently an MLA from Shiggaon, which falls in Haveri district.



The party has fielded Union ministers Shobha Karandlaje from Bangalore North, replacing Sadananda Gowda who had represented this seat in 2014 and 2019. Union parliamentary affairs minister Pralhad Joshi will be contesting from Dharwad, a seat he has been representing in the Lok Sabha since 2009.



BJP MP Tejasvi Surya will be contesting from the Bangalore South again in the 2024 Lok Sabha election. He was fielded from his seat, once represented by late Ananth Kumar.



Karnataka BJP chief BY Raghavendra will be contesting from Shimoga, the seat he won for the first time in a by-election in 2018 after his father BS Yediyurappa gave up the seat on becoming the chief minister of Karnataka. In 2019 Lok Sabha election, Raghavendra won again from here, defeating Madhu Bangarappa of the Janata Dal (Secular).



Yaduveer Krishnadatta Wadiyar of erstwhile Mysore royal family replaced Pratap Simha in Mysore seat.



In the 2019 Lok Sabha elections, the BJP had swept Karnataka by winning 25 out of the 28 seats. It was the highest tally by any party in the state since 1989. The BJP had bagged 51.3% of the vote share, gaining an 8% increase in vote share over 2014.



In its second list of Lok Sabha candidates, the BJP has announced big names including Union ministers Nitin Gadkari, Piyush Goyal and Anurag Thakur. Earlier this month, the party had announced 195 candidates including Prime Minister Narendra Modi (Varanasi), Union home minister Amit Shah (Gandhinagar), defence ministerRajnath Singh (Lucknow) and women and child development minister Smriti Irani (Amethi).





Union minister Pralhad Joshi, BJP MP Tejasvi Surya and former chief minister Basavaraj Bommai.