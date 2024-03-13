BJP retains Tejasvi Surya and PC Mohan in Bengaluru, brings new faces to two other seats. Full details

The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) released the list of candidates from Karnataka for the upcoming Lok Sabha polls on Wednesday evening. For Bengaluru, two sitting MPs retained their seats, and two other Lok Sabha constituencies will see new faces. BJP retains two sitting MPs in Bengaluru, brings new faces to two other seats

Also Read - BJP's 2nd list of candidates for Lok Sabha: Khattar from Karnal, Nitin Gadkari retains Nagpur

Hindustan Times - your fastest source for breaking news! Read now.

According to the list, both Bengaluru South and Bengaluru Central seats are retained by Tejasvi Surya and PC Mohan, who are already the MPs sitting in the seats. Shobha Karandlaje, the firebrand MP from Udupi-Chikmagalur, is positioned at the Bengaluru North ticket where former CM and BJP leader Sadananda Gowda won in 2019. However, Gowda has already announced his retirement from electoral politics. Dr. C.N Manjunath, who is the son-in-law of former PM Devegowda, got the Bengaluru Rural ticket from the BJP. He was in the JDS party and had to move to BJP to take on DK Shivakumar’s brother DK Suresh, the sitting MP from the Congress party in the Bengaluru Rural seat.

Here is the list of BJP candidates for Lok Sabha polls from Bengaluru

Bengaluru South – Tejasvi Surya

Bengaluru Central – PC Mohan

Bengaluru North – Shobha Karandlaje

Bengaluru Rural – Dr. C.N Manjunath.

Former Karnataka CM Basavaraj Bommai, who won the Shiggon assembly seat, will contest the Haveri Lok Sabha seat. Former minister B Sriramulu is fielded from Bellary constituency. Another former minister, V Somanna, got the Tumkur seat.

Meanwhile, the JDS, which is in alliance with the BJP, got Kolar, Hassan and Mandya seats.