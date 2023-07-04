BJP appoints new state chiefs for Andhra Pradesh, Telangana, Punjab and Jharkhand. See list

In a significant rejig, the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) appointed new party chiefs for several states on Tuesday. Releasing statements, BJP president appointed new state chiefs for four states. Releasing statements, BJP president appointed new state chiefs for the four states. (File)

As reported by PTI, in this rejig, mostly posts were allotted to those who had recently joined the BJP from other parties. Some of those who were allocated posts are — Sunil Jakhar and D Purandeswari – left Congress, Etela Rajender – left BRS.

Here is a list of those who were allotted party posts on Tuesday:

Etela Rajender was appointed as the chairperson of BJP's election management committee in Telangana.

Former Union minister D Purandeswari was appointed the Andhra Pradesh BJP president.

Sunil Jakhar was appointed BJP Punjab chief.

Union minister G Kishan Reddy was appointed BJP Telangana chief.

Babulal Marandi was appointed BJP chief for Jharkhand.

Kiran Kumar Reddy, the Former Chief Minister of Andhra Pradesh, was appointed as the Member of BJP's National Executive Committee.

