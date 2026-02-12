BJP MP seeks termination of Rahul Gandhi's LS membership, life ban on contesting elections; says he 'misled the nation’

Dubey's move comes a day after Rahul Gandhi’s speech in the Lok Sabha, in which the Congress MP accused the Central government of compromising India’s national interests in the trade deal with Donald Trump-led US.

George Soros is a Hungarian-American billionaire investor and philanthropist, often accused by rightwing organisations globally for his support for liberal causes.

Talking to news agency PTI outside Parliament, the BJP MP said, “I have moved a motion in Lok Sabha today against Rahul Gandhi on how he is misleading the nation with the help of forces like (George) Soros , who want to harm the nation.”

BJP MP Nishikant Dubey on Thursday announced that he has moved a Substantive Motion in the Lok Sabha against Leader of Opposition Rahul Gandhi, accusing him of misleading the nation. The motion, Dubey said, seeks the termination of Gandhi’s parliamentary membership and a lifetime ban on contesting elections.

BJP signals more action Earlier, Union parliamentary affairs minister Kiren Rijiju said BJP members would file a Breach of Privilege notice against Gandhi “for misleading the House and also making baseless statements".

Dubey, however, said he has chosen to pursue a different course of action than a privilege notice — a substantive motion, which initiates discussion on major issues.

Sources also told HT that government will not move privilege motion against Rahul Gandhi but will seek expungement of more words and lines from his speech from the records.

Rijiju had said, "There are very clear-cut rules of procedure and conduct of business in the Lok Sabha and Rajya Sabha. When a member intends to make serious charges against another member, then you have to give notice and also substantiate the allegation."

Rahul Gandhi's critique of government policy During his address, Gandhi highlighted the global challenges, saying, “You yourself admit that we are facing a global storm that the era of one superpower is over, that geopolitical conflicts are intensifying, and that energy and finance are being weaponised.”

He claimed that despite acknowledging the reality, the government have allowed the United States to "weaponise energy and financial systems in ways that impact" Indians.

He further questioned India’s energy security, stating, "When America says we cannot buy oil from a particular country, it effectively means our energy security is being dictated externally."

Outside, too, he said the government should be “ashamed” for having “compromised India's interests”.

The remarks were in reference to Donald Trump's executive order that removed the 25 per cent “penal” tariifs on India. In the order, Trump repeated his claim that India would stop purchasing Russian oil and increase energy purchases from India.

Gandhi also raised concerns about trade, claiming that India’s average tariff had jumped from around 3 per cent to 18 per cent now, while US imports into India are projected to rise from USD 46 billion to USD 146 billion. He described the situation as “absurd”, arguing that India was committing to increase imports by nearly USD 100 billion annually without receiving firm commitments in return.