BJP outreach programme: Nadda meets envoys of seven countries

Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) president JP Nadda met envoys from seven countries on Saturday as part of the party’s ongoing outreach programme, where senior leaders interact with foreign delegates to talk about the party, and give an account of the government policies and programmes.

Among those present for the interaction on Saturday were the envoys from Russia, Tajikistan, the Republic of Turkey, Uzbekistan, LAO PDR (Laos), Kirgistan and Cuba.

India’s external affairs minister S Jaishankar is travelling and could not be present for the event. BJP national general secretary D Purandeswari welcomed the dignitaries, officials in the know of the matter said.

According to Vijay Chauthaiwale, who is in-charge of the BJP’s foreign cell, a similar function would be held on June 11 and 13. While European countries are likely to be represented on June 11, the focus will be on the Middle East and African nations on June 13, he said.

He added that Nadda also conveyed thanks to the countries which helped in the rescue of Indian students from Ukraine during the Russian invasion.

“Some members of the Commonwealth of Independent States were among those who attended the meeting. The Russian envoy also spoke in Hindi,” Chauthaiwale said.

After the meeting, the BJP national president tweeted, “It was an honour to meet with delegates from different countries today at our party HQ under the ‘Know BJP’ initiative. This is in continuation of our party’s outreach to the diplomatic community to have an in-depth discussion regarding the BJP’s ideology and initiatives.”

