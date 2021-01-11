IND USA
Doses of the COVID-19 vaccine developed by Oxford University and U.K.-based drugmaker AstraZeneca
BJP planning to hold awareness campaign to dispel fears on Covid-19 vaccine

The party will decide whether to enlist senior BJP leaders, including ministers, in the campaign to build confidence among the people in the two vaccines, a party functionary said on condition of anonymity.
By Smriti Kak Ramachandran
PUBLISHED ON JAN 11, 2021 01:27 AM IST

New Delhi: The ruling Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) will undertake a countrywide campaign to create awareness about the coronavirus disease (Covid-19) vaccines that have received regulatory approval and make a concerted effort to clear “misconceptions and fears” about their efficacy, people aware of the plan said.

The party will decide whether to enlist senior BJP leaders, including ministers, in the campaign to build confidence among the people in the two vaccines, a party functionary said on condition of anonymity. A nationwide Covid-19 vaccination drive will begin on January 16, the Union ministry of health said on Sunday.

The Drugs Controller General of India (DCGI) has issued emergency use authorization to Serum Institute of India’s Covishield, developed by Oxford University and AstraZeneca Pl.c., and Bharat Biotech International Ltd’s indigenous Covaxin.

A second senior BJP leader said the vaccine awareness campaign will be similar to the public outreach initiatives the party organises on the central government’s policies and social welfare programmes.

“There will be groups of party workers who will make contact with people across the country and dispel concerns such as worries about possible side effects...The opposition parties have already politicised the issue and raised doubts...We will see to it that these doubts are cleared,” the second leader added, also requesting anonymity

Details of the outreach programme will be drawn up soon.

“So far the details of whether senior leaders including ministers will take the shot have not been firmed up. The protocol for administering the vaccine (for those in the high-risk category) will be followed. Some leaders such as (spokesperson) RP Singh have volunteered to be part of the third phase trials of Covaxin,” said the second functionary..

Critics have expressed concern at Covaxin receiving the regulatory nod despite the relatively less amount of data on the efficacy and safety on the vaccine candidate of Bharat Biotech.

On Friday, Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) leader and former Bihar minister Tej Pratap Yadav said Prime Minister Narendra Modi should take the lead and get the first shot of a coronavirus vaccine. Former Uttar Pradesh chief minister Akhilesh Yadav stoked a controversy with comments that he would not take a “BJP vaccine.” Some Congress leaders have also raised questions over approval for Bharat Biotech’s vaccine candidate, alleging that due process hadn’t been followed.

Responding to these allegations by the opposition, BJP chief J P Nadda tweeted that these were “wild theories” to ridicule national achievements.

“Time and again we have seen whenever India achieves something commendable - that will further public good - the Congress comes up with wild theories to oppose and ridicule the accomplishments. The more they oppose, the more they are exposed. Latest example is the Covid vaccines,” Nadda tweeted last week.

