BJP plans farmer events across the country on Vajpayee’s birth anniversary

Updated: Dec 23, 2020, 10:50 IST

The ruling Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) will hold events for farmers on the occasion of late former Prime Minister Atal Bihari Vajpayee’s birthday on December 25 at block levels to explain how the farm laws enacted in September will benefit them, people aware of the matter said. It will also highlight steps the government has taken for the farmers amid protests by farm unions demanding the scrapping of the three laws.

The Centre is also expected to pay Rs 18,000 crore to 90 million farmers under its PM-KISAN scheme on December 25.

In a letter to functionaries across the country, BJP general secretary Arun Singh has asked them to install big TV screens for beaming Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s speech on the occasion. It says BJP chief J P Nadda wants the party workers to organise large gatherings of farmers at block levels to ensure they listen to the speech.

Special leaflets prepared for awareness about the government’s “pro-farmer initiatives” would also be distributed. Singh has urged party workers to get the leaflets translated into local languages.

The local level programmes would begin an hour before the speech. BJP functionaries have been asked to give details of steps such as the increase in minimum support prices the Centre has taken for the benefit of farmers.

Singh has urged BJP workers to gather outside Agricultural Produce Market Committees and cooperative organisations for similar events and gatherings. In his letter, Singh has said Modi is committed to working for farmers and the poor.