Home / India News / Kisan Diwas 2020: Congress, SAD extend support to protesting farmers

Kisan Diwas 2020: Congress, SAD extend support to protesting farmers

The birth anniversary of former Prime minister Chaudhary Charan Singh marks National Farmers’ Day (Kisan Diwas). Kisan Diwas celebrates the contribution of the former prime minister to the agricultural reforms of India.

india Updated: Dec 23, 2020, 10:33 IST
hindustantimes.com | Edited by Deepali Sharma
Hindustan Times, New Delhi
Farmers have decided to skip a meal today to honour the day and amplify their dissent against the new laws.
Farmers have decided to skip a meal today to honour the day and amplify their dissent against the new laws.(Amal KS/HT PHOTO)
         

As farmers protesting against the three agriculture laws passed in September are intensifying their protest on the occasion of Kisan Diwas 2020, many political parties have extended their support. Farmers have decided to skip a meal today to honour the day and amplify their dissent against the new laws. The Shiromani Akali Dal in Punjab has asked its members to observe fast in solidarity with the farmers. According to reports, party leader Sukhbir Singh Badal decided that the party would observe Farmers’ day and send out a message that Punjabis stand united against the ‘black laws’ that can destroy farmers.

The Indian National Congress will hold statewide protest in Uttar Pradesh on Wednesday. In Kerala, the Congress-led United Democratic Front (UDF) on Tuesday marched to the Raj Bhavan to send out a message of solidarity with the protesting farmers against the new laws.

Also Read | Kisan Diwas 2020: As farmers intensify protest, here’s everything you need to know about Chaudhary Charan Singh’s birthday

Defence minister Rajnath Singh too greeted farmers on the occasion and said that the government is holding talks with them with full sensitivity. He hoped that the agitation against the laws would end soon.

“On Farmers Day, I greet farmers of the country. They have provided the country with food security. Some farmers are agitating against farm laws. Govt is holding talks with them with full sensitivity. I hope that they’ll end their agitation soon,” the defence minister tweeted.

