BJP playing ‘dirty politics’ in Maharashtra, says Cong leader

Accusing the BJP’s attitude “unconstitutional”, Congress leader Dinesh Gundu Rao on Thursday alleged that the BJP is indulging in playing “dirty politics” in Maharashtra to come to power.

“The BJP, which has begun its dirty politics again in Maharashtra, is trying to come to power through the operation lotus (Kamala). Operation lotus is the embodiment of BJP. The BJP, which has already won power through operation lotus in Madhya Pradesh and Karnataka, is now doing politics in Maharashtra. The BJP’s attitude is unconstitutional,” Rao said in a statement.

“The current political situation in Maharashtra is an example of how low the BJP goes for power. The BJP, which has consistently defied the Constitution and strangled democratic values, is now seeking power in Maharashtra through immoral politics,” he alleged.

“The bad tradition of unconstitutionally overthrowing the constitutionally elected government and purchasing the leaders in other states (Operation Lotus) began in Karnataka with Yeddiyurappa. The operation created by former Karnataka CM and BJP’s senior leader BS Yediyurappa (BSY) is spreading throughout the country and shaking up the political system. People should not fall for such a pestilence,” he added.

As many as 40 Maharashtra MLAs including 33 Shiv Sena and seven independent MLAs exhorted their support to rebel Shiv Sena leader and state cabinet minister Eknath Shinde by signing a letter, said sources.

However, BJP leader and union minister Raosaheb Patil Danve said on Wednesday the political crisis in Maharashtra was Shiv Sena’s internal matter and the BJP is not staking claim to form a government.