BJP president Amit Shah cuts short Karnataka tour over ill health

BJP president Amit Shah cut short his two-day tour of poll-bound Karnataka’s coastal districts because he was unwell, party leaders said on Wednesday.

Bharatiya Janata Party’s member of Parliament Shobha Karandlaje said Shah, who was unwell even before reaching the state, was advised by doctors to not to exert himself.

“He was running a temperature of 104 degrees and was also coughing,” she said.

Shah left from Honnavar to Hubballi, from where he is scheduled to take a flight to New Delhi.

The BJP president was scheduled to address booth level party workers of Uttara Kannada district and visit Gokarna, both of which had to be cancelled.

Earlier in the day, Shah addressed the party’s social media activists in communally sensitive Dakshina Kannada and Uttara Kannada districts about the strategy to be followed for the upcoming state elections.

Shah also visited the house of Paresh Mesta, a man whose body was found in mysterious conditions on December 8 last year, two days after he was reported to be missing.

Elections in Karnataka are scheduled to be held in May and the saffron party has been making all-out efforts to wrest it from the Congress.