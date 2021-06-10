BJP received 785cr in political contributions. Here is a list of donors

The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) received over ₹785 crore in contributions from corporates, electoral trusts and individuals between 2019 and 2020, according to the latest contribution report submitted by the party to the Election Commission (EC) in February. The EC made the report publicly available earlier this week.

Several corporate houses and party leaders along with electoral trusts contributed to the party fund.

ITC, Kalyan Jewellers, Rare Enterprises, Ambuja Cement, Lodha Developers and Motilal Oswal were some of the corporate houses who contributed to BJP’s party fund. BJP leaders Piyush Goyal, Pema Khandu, Kirron Kher and Raman Singh also contributed to the party fund. New Democratic Electoral Trust, Prudent Electoral Trust, Jankalyan Electoral Trust and Triumph Electoral Trust were among the electoral trusts who also funded the party.

Opposition party Congress received ₹139 crore between the same time period which is five times lesser than what the ruling party has received.

The Communist Party of India (CPI) received the lowest amount of contributions with ₹1.3 crore. Ahead of CPI was the Trinamool Congress which received ₹8 crore in donations. The Communist Party of India (Marxist) received ₹19.7 crore in contributions. The contribution list does not include donations below ₹20,000.

(with inputs from PTI)