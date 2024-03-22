BJP releases 4th list of 15 candidates for Lok Sabha elections

The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) on Friday released its fourth list of 15 candidates for the upcoming Lok Sabha elections. BJP flags at the party headquarter in New Delhi.(HT File Photo)

The list includes the parliamentary constituencies of Tamil Nadu and Puducherry, which will go to polls in the first phase of general elections on April 19.

Hindustan Times - your fastest source for breaking news! Read now.

Read here: BJP fields 9 candidates for Tamil Nadu in third list for Lok Sabha elections

The BJP in a big decision fielded A Namassivayam from the Puducherry Lok Sabha constituency. Namassivayam is the home minister of the Union Territory in the N Rangaswamy government.

Here's the list of 15 candidates set to contest in the Lok Sabha polls:

1 Puducherry - A. Namassivayam

2 Tiruvallur (SC)- Pon. V. Balaganapathy

3 Chennai North- R. C. Paul Kanagaraj

4 Tiruvannamalai- A. Ashwathaman

5 Namakkal- Dr. K.P. Ramalingam

6 Tiruppur- A.P. Muruganandam

7 Pollachi- K. Vasantharajan

8 Karur- V.V. Senthilnathan

9 Chidambaram (SC)- P. Karthiyayini

10 Nagapattinam (SC)- SGM Ramesh

11 Thanjavur- M. Muruganandam

12 Sivaganga- Dr. Devanathan Yadav

13 Madurai- Prof. Raama Sreenivasan

14 Virudhunagar- Raadhika Sarathkumar

15 Tenkasi (SC)- B. John Pandian

Earlier on Thursday, the party released its third list of candidates fielding former Telangana governor Tamilisai Soundararajan, who resigned from the gubernatorial position recently from Chennai South. K Annamalai, Tamil Nadu BJP chief, was named as the candidate for the Coimbatore constituency, while union minister L Murugan was fielded from Nilgiris.

Read here: 2024 Lok Sabha polls: Check statewise full schedule

The elections for the 543 parliamentary constituencies will be held in seven phases, starting on April 19 and culminating on June 1. The counting of votes will be held on June 4. The phase 1 polling will be held on April 19, the second phase on April 26, third phase on May 7, fourth phase on May 13, 5th phase on May 20, 6th phase on May 25 and the last and the 7th phase on June 1.