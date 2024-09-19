BJP releases manifesto for Haryana polls, promises 2 lakh government jobs

Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) president JP Nadda on Thursday released the party's manifesto for the Haryana assembly polls, promising two lakh government jobs in the state. BJP national JP Nadda released manifesto for Haryana assembly election on Thursday in Rohtak. (HT File)

Nadda said the party's manifesto is a serious document, saying that the BJP has always fulfilled its promises and even achieved what was not promised during elections.

“Haryana has changed under BJP's leadership. In 2014, the state's per capita income was 1.37 lakh, which has increased to 3 lakh rupees. In terms of export, Haryana export was only ₹68,000 crore, which has gone up to 2.5 lakh crore,” said Nadda.

In its manifesto, the party has promised promised ₹2,100 per month for women under the Lado Lakshmi Yojna and cooking gas cylinders at ₹500 under the Har Ghar Grihini Yojna for the Haryana polls.

“What was the image of Haryana 10 years back? Jobs used to be given on paper. Actions were taken against people. Haryana used to be known for land scams, so while discussing their manifesto, then we should look into these facts. Hence, when we talk manifesto, I want to say that we are doing non-stop work,” said Nadda.

The BJP also promised scholarships for Haryana students from OBC and SC communities to study in any government medical or engineering college across the country.

Nadda also said that the BJP government is committed to establishing up to 10 industrial cities modeled after the industrial model township in Kharkhoda.

The 'sankalp patra' (manifesto), which was released in Rohtak by Nadda along with Union minister ML Khattar and chief minister Nayab Singh Saini mentions that every Agniveer hailing from Haryana will get a guaranteed government job.

The Election Commission has deferred the polling date for Haryana assembly elections to October 5. Earlier, voting was scheduled to be held on October 1.

The Congress on Wednesday promised a law on minimum support prices (MSPs), a caste survey and restoration of the Old Pension Scheme (OPS) in Haryana, as it rolled out seven guarantees and underlined plans for farmers, women and young people in the northern state if voted to power in the October 5 assembly elections.

