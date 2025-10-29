'BJP remote-controlling Nitish Kumar': Rahul Gandhi in Bihar after BJP’s jibe on his absence

Hitting back at the BJP over criticism of his absence from Bihar, Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on Wednesday accused the saffron party of “remote-controlling” chief minister Nitish Kumar and ignoring the cause of social justice. Rahul Gandhi Leader of Opposition in the Lok Sabha

Addressing a poll rally in Muzaffarpur, Gandhi alleged that Nitish Kumar’s leadership was only a façade, while the real power lay with the BJP. “Nitish ji’s face is being used. The remote control is in the hands of the BJP,” he said.

He went on to claim that the voices of the most backward and marginalized communities were being silenced. According to him, “You should not think that the voice of the most backward people is heard there. Three or four people control it. BJP controls it.”

Reiterating his charge that the ruling party had no commitment to social equality, Gandhi said, “They have the remote controller in their hands, and they have nothing to do with social justice.”

The Congress leader also recalled his demand in Parliament for a nationwide caste census, saying, “I said in front of the Prime Minister in the Lok Sabha that you should get the caste census done. He did not say a single word… BJP is against social justice. They do not want it.”