'BJP remote-controlling Nitish Kumar': Rahul Gandhi in Bihar after BJP’s jibe on his absence

Hitting back at the BJP over criticism of his absence from Bihar, Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on Wednesday accused the saffron party of “remote-controlling” chief minister Nitish Kumar and ignoring the cause of social justice.
Addressing a poll rally in Muzaffarpur, Gandhi alleged that Nitish Kumar’s leadership was only a façade, while the real power lay with the BJP. “Nitish ji’s face is being used. The remote control is in the hands of the BJP,” he said.
He went on to claim that the voices of the most backward and marginalized communities were being silenced. According to him, “You should not think that the voice of the most backward people is heard there. Three or four people control it. BJP controls it.”
Reiterating his charge that the ruling party had no commitment to social equality, Gandhi said, “They have the remote controller in their hands, and they have nothing to do with social justice.”
The Congress leader also recalled his demand in Parliament for a nationwide caste census, saying, “I said in front of the Prime Minister in the Lok Sabha that you should get the caste census done. He did not say a single word… BJP is against social justice. They do not want it.”
‘Biharis have no future in Bihar’
Continuing his attack on the state government, Rahul Gandhi said the people of Bihar have been denied progress despite two decades of Nitish Kumar’s rule. “Biharis have no future in Bihar. This is your truth,” Gandhi said, questioning the chief minister’s long tenure.
He pointed out that Nitish Kumar, who often describes himself as “extremely backward,” had failed to deliver on basic public needs. “Tell me what he has done for education, health, and employment in Bihar in the last 20 years,” Gandhi asked.
He added, “Do you want a state where you get nothing? We don't want such a Bihar. We want a Bihar where there is health, education, and employment.”
Gandhi’s remarks come amid a fresh war of words between the BJP and Congress over his limited visits to Bihar, with the BJP accusing him of neglecting the state’s political realities.
Earlier today, BJP leader Amit Malviya shared a poster on his social media platform, carrying Gandhi's portrait with “Missing” written on it.
Malviya attacked the LoP, saying, “It's been nearly two months since Rahul Gandhi came to Bihar. Between vacationing in Columbia and making video blogs, he neither found time to care about Bihar nor to manage the alliance.”
“The result is clear – the Congress is now on the margins in the grand alliance. The people of Bihar know that voting for Congress-RJD means voting for those who don't work for Bihar, but instead loot it at the first opportunity.”
He also took a swipe at the Tejashwi Yadav-led RJD, alleging that the Lalu family “filled their own homes” while leaving Bihar poor and neglected.
Bihar battlefield
As Bihar heads to polls on November 6 and 11, the battle lines are drawn between the NDA and the Mahagathbandhan.
The NDA comprises the BJP, JD(U), LJP (Ram Vilas), HAM (Secular), and Rashtriya Lok Morcha, while the RJD-led Mahagathbandhan includes Congress, CPI-ML, CPI, CPM, and VIP.
RJD’s Tejashwi Yadav has been named the CM face, with VIP’s Mukesh Sahani as deputy CM candidate.
Prashant Kishor’s Jan Suraaj is contesting all 243 seats. Results will be announced on November 14.