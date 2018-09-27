BJP, RSS welcome Supreme Court’s Ayodhya-linked verdict, Congress cautious

The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) welcomed the Supreme Court’s judgment on Thursday, with two senior party leaders saying the verdict will clear the way for a speedy resolution of the Ayodhya dispute and early construction of a temple at the disputed site.

“I have said it at the outset that it is not a matter of dispute between two faiths. For Hindus, it is the birthplace of Lord Rama. It is not an important historical or religious place for Muslims,” Union minister Uma Bharti said, welcoming the apex court’s judgment.

Uttar Pradesh chief minister Yogi Adityanath said, “An early solution to the dispute is in the interest of harmony and prosperity of the country. A majority of Indians want an immediate solution to the issue. So, the SC’s verdict is important and we welcome it.”

The Congress was guarded in its response. “We have always said that whatever the decision of the Supreme Court in the matter of Ram Temple-Babri Masjid, all sides should abide by it and the government should implement it,” Congress spokesperson Priyanka Chaturvedi said.

The Congress said while the BJP garnered votes in the name of Ram Temple, it sent Ram “to exile” the moment it came to power. Chaturvedi also charged the BJP with trying to mislead the people on Congress president Rahul Gandhi’s “spiritual quest” during the Mansarovar yatra earlier this year and his Thursday’s visit to Chitrakoot temple in Madhya Pradesh.

A senior Cabinet minister said the court’s judgment underscores the need for a quick hearing in the Ayodhya matter. “The delaying tactics of Muslims have been defeated,” the minister said, asking not to be named.

The Samajwadi Party (SP) state spokesperson, Rajendra Chaudhary, said this was not a matter to react on politically. “Under all circumstances, the spirit of agreement and social harmony should prevail,” he said.

In a statement, the Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) welcomed the verdict. “We are confident that a just verdict will be reached over the case at the earliest,” RSS spokesperson Arun Kumar said.

