Home / India News / BJP’s Jagdish Pradhan, AAP leader Mukesh Kumar Ahlawat among candidates with top winning margins

BJP’s Jagdish Pradhan, AAP leader Mukesh Kumar Ahlawat among candidates with top winning margins

india Updated: Feb 11, 2020 12:00 IST
Sweta Goswami and Soumya Pillai
Hindustan Times, New Delhi
Jagdish Pradhan, who had won the 2015 Delhi assembly election from the Mustafabad seat by 6031 votes, was leading by 27,411 votes till 11:15am
Jagdish Pradhan, who had won the 2015 Delhi assembly election from the Mustafabad seat by 6031 votes, was leading by 27,411 votes till 11:15am(Jagdish Pradhan/Twitter)
         

The BJP’s Jagdish Pradhan from Mustafabad and Mukesh Kumar Ahlawat of the AAP from Sultanpur Majra were among the two of the 70 candidates leading with the highest margin of over 20,000 votes, latest Election Commission data showed.

Jagdish Pradhan, who had won the 2015 Delhi assembly election from the Mustafabad seat by 6031 votes, was leading by 27,411 votes till 11:15am – the highest margin so far of all the winning candidates.

Follow live updates here

From the Sultanpur Majra seat, where the Aam Aadmi Party had won by 64,439 votes in 2015, its candidate Ahlawat is leading by a margin 22,916 votes.

The AAP candidate from Sangam Vihar Dinesh Mohaniya, who is also the vice-chairperson of the Delhi Jal Board (DJB), is also leading by 11,302 votes. In 2015, Mohaniya had won from the seat by 43,988 votes.

The margin of chief minister Arvind Kejriwal, who is contesting from the New Delhi assembly constituency, also increased to 11,308.

From Karol Bagh, a reserved seat, the AAP’s Vishesh Ravi is also leading by 10,038 votes. In 2015, he had won the seat by 32,886 seats.

In the Chandni Chowk seat, AAP’s Parlad Singh Sawhney, a three-time MLA who came from the Congress party just months ahead of the elections, is leading by 12,263 votes over nearest rival Alka Lamba of the Congress.

Alka Lamba was the sitting MLA from the AAP before she joined the Congress.

In Burari, the AAP’s Sanjeev Jha is ahead by 10,599 votes. Jha had won the same seat by 67,950 votes in 2015.

The AAP was ahead in 57 seats and the BJP was leading in 13 seats, the poll body’s website at 11:47am.

